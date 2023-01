WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden on securing release of Brittney Griner from Russia: ‘She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden on securing release of Brittney Griner from Russia: ‘She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home.’

