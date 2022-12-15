Benefits of Planting Trees in Your Yard

Living in a tree-filled neighborhood is kind of the dream, isn’t it? Those green, idyllic streets that turn bright colors…

Living in a tree-filled neighborhood is kind of the dream, isn’t it? Those green, idyllic streets that turn bright colors in the fall make for some incredible eye candy most of the year, but there are lots of other benefits to growing trees in your yard.

— Trees help your home climate system work more efficiently.

— They provide shelter for wildlife.

— Trees can help prevent or minimize flood damage.

— How to choose and plant a tree.

Trees Help Your Home Climate System Work More Efficiently

No matter where you live, there’s some kind of tree that can help your heating and/or air conditioning work more efficiently. Trees can be a huge help in the battle against your electricity bill because they can act as effective wind blocks, reduce the sunlight that’s bearing down on your home and cooling equipment, and even strategically let in the light in the dark days of fall and winter.

“Planting trees can save homeowners money on utilities when they’re planted correctly,” says Peter Moe, director at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, Minnesota. “Deciduous trees are a great fit for homeowners because they shade homes during the summer, but allow sunlight to reach the home after the leaves drop in the fall. Evergreen trees planted on the northwest side of a home can block cold winter winds.”

A paper published in the Energy and Buildings journal this year further explores this concept of tree-based energy efficiency. The authors explain that the proper arrangement of just two trees can conserve up to 40% of heating energy and provide up to 18% cooling energy conservation during heatwaves.

They Provide Shelter for Wildlife

You might think your trees are just pretty faces on your lawn, and you might already know that they’re great for helping you keep your home’s climate under control. But did you know that trees can also attract wildlife and help bring the beauty of nature right to your own window?

“Increased wildlife can offer the joys of birdwatching, which can be a pleasurable daily experience,” says Sarah Barnard, an interior designer at Sarah Barnard Design LLC in Los Angeles, California, and a certified naturalist. “Some trees can attract butterflies, like oak trees, which draw California sister, duskywing, and hairstreak butterflies, among others.”

Your plantings also help animals find safer places to raise their young and forage for food — if they’re brave enough to come that close to civilization. The key to getting more wildlife is to plant a solid mix of plant species in the home landscape.

“Homeowners who want to support wildlife should try to plant a diverse mix of trees because many birds, animals and insects have specific and preferred host plants,” says Moe. “If you’re just getting started, oaks are good host plants as they provide food, shelter and nesting spaces for more species of birds, animals and insects than any other group of trees.”

Trees Can Help Prevent or Minimize Flood Damage

Although most people don’t consider their influence on rain events, trees can actually help prevent lawns from washing out and help absorb water more quickly after heavy rains. Because trees have such large root systems, their influence on the soil is massive.

“Trees can help regulate water flow by allowing rainwater to be absorbed into the ground instead of flowing away with runoff,” said Alan Duncan, founder of Solar Panels Network USA in Denver, Colorado, where he regularly incorporates trees into energy efficiency plans for homeowners. “This helps to recharge our groundwater supplies, reduce flooding and soil erosion, and can even improve water quality.”

How to Choose and Plant a Tree

There’s a bit more to growing a tree in your yard beyond digging a random hole, plopping a stick inside and hoping for the best. Although it’s a simple project for any homeowner, some care must be given to the selection of the tree, as well as the planting site.

“The best placement for a tree depends on the specimen and its growth rate and growing habits,” says Scott Berry, president of Evergreen Hardscaping & Tree Care in Wilmington, Delaware. “You wouldn’t want to plant a white oak five feet from your foundation wall. Plant larger trees further from the structure — at least 20 to 30 feet if possible — and smaller ornamental trees much closer to the home.”

Another serious consideration is where the roots and shoots will end up. If you have utilities underground or overhead in that part of your yard, you risk damaging the pipes and lines as the tree grows.

“When choosing a planting location, homeowners have to consider the mature size of the tree as well as below-ground and overhead utilities,” says Moe. “You also want your trees to fit into your home landscape design and you’ll have to consider where shade is desired at specific times of the day. For example, would you like a shady patio in the late afternoon or a sunny one?”

Once planted, a tree should have plenty of room to grow. An old solution to poor placement is a technique called topping, where the top of the tree is cut down by a significant amount. Experts say it’s not a good solution.

“When maintaining trees after planting, one thing to keep in mind is to avoid topping them,” says Barnard. “It may irrevocably damage or harm trees, as the reduced leaf surface area makes it harder for the tree to produce food, creates more areas of direct sun exposure, and offers openings for diseases and infestations.”

Choosing the Best Tree for You

When you’re ready to choose your tree, there’s a lot to consider, including how much space you have for it to grow, what problems you’d like it to solve — including wildlife housing and improving indoor climate efficiency — and where it can safely put down roots without causing a power outage. Even with all those things in mind, the list of potential trees can be staggering, but there are a few standouts for most landscapes.

“Oak trees tend to be great for this, but they can grow quite large,” says Berry. “Tulip poplars are also good selections, as well as certain species of maples. There are a lot of options, but keep in mind they will all have their own special challenges when it comes to how and when they shed leaves and seeds.”

In short, the best tree is a tree you understand. From its early needs while it’s trying to establish a foothold to the size it will reach as a mature specimen, and how much mess it will produce during spring and fall — a tree you really know is the right tree for your landscape.

