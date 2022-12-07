7 Keto-Friendly Holiday Desserts

It’s easy to transform holiday desserts into keto-friendly confections with these tips and tricks. For many, baking and the holidays…

For many, baking and the holidays go hand-in-hand.

“Over the last five years, the popularity of a keto lifestyle has made low-carb options much more readily available for people, especially during the holidays,” says Jen Fisch, a best-selling author of keto diet cookbooks and founder of the blog, Keto in the City, based in Los Angeles.

If you are used to baking with flour and sugar, keto baking is a bit like entering an alternate universe.

“Nothing behaves quite like you think it should,” says Carolyn Ketchum, the author of the popular blog All Day I Dream About Food. “Don’t just try to substitute almond flour or keto sweetener into your family recipes. These ingredients need a different approach, so look for the keto recipes that have rave reviews from other readers.”

If you feel the holidays aren’t complete without making a delicious treat for this festive season, here are seven keto-friendly recipes to try out.

Keto cheesecake

Flour and sugar are the major culprits that keep regular cheesecake from keto status, says Pamela Nisevich Bede, a registered dietitian and author of “Sweat. Eat. Repeat.” A couple of simple tweaks can make the popular dessert keto-friendly.

Swap all-purpose flour with almond flour or coconut flour, and switch out sugar with monk fruit or stevia. Because keto emphasizes foods that are high in fat, be generous with melted butter and remember to use regular, full-fat cream cheese for the filling.

Ingredients

Strawberry Compote

— 1 plastic tray of strawberries.

— 3 tablespoons water.

— 1 tablespoon monk fruit sweetener.

— 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

— A sprinkle of konjac flour (xanthan gum also works).

— Optional: Red food coloring.

Cheesecake Crust

— 2 cups almond flour.

— 1?3 cup melted butter.

— 3 tablespoons monk fruit sweetener.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Cheesecake Filling

— 32 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature.

— 1¼ cup powdered erythritol.

— 3 large eggs, at room temperature.

— 1 teaspoon lemon juice.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla.

— 16 ounces sour cream (room temperature).

Directions

Compote

1. In a saucepan, combine strawberries and water over medium heat. Cook until strawberries are softened, about 5 minutes.

2. Add sweetener, lemon, konjac flour and 4 drops of red food coloring and stir for about a minute.

3. Add the mixture to a small bowl and roughly mash the strawberries.

Crust

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a 9-inch springform pan.

2. Stir all ingredients in a medium bowl and press the dough into the prepared pan.

3. Cook in the oven for 10-12 minutes until barely golden. Let cool completely.

Cheesecake Filling

1. Lower oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Beat the cream cheese and powdered sweetener at medium-low until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, while continuing to beat. Finally, add lemon, vanilla, sour cream and strawberry compote to batter and mix through.

3. Pour filling into the pan and over the crust, smoothing the top with a spatula.

4. Bake for 1 hour.

5. Open the oven door and let it cool for one hour, and further cool on wire rack to room temperature before placing in the refrigerator to cool overnight (this prevents it from cracking).

6. Serve with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Credit: Keto in the City

Flourless chocolate cake

With its rich chocolate flavor, this flourless chocolate cake is the perfect ending to any hearty holiday meal.

Ingredients

Cake

— 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate chopped.

— ? cup coconut oil.

— ¾ cup granular Swerve sugar substitute.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

— ¼ teaspoon salt.

— 3 large eggs at room temperature.

— ¼ cup coconut cream.

— ½ cup cocoa powder.

— Optional: 1 teaspoon espresso powder.

Glaze

— ? cup coconut cream.

— 1 ½ ounces unsweetened chocolate chopped.

— 3 tablespoon powdered Swerve sugar substitute.

— 1 tablespoon allulose (a naturally occurring sugar) or BochaSweet.

— ½ teaspoon vanilla extract.

Directions

Cake

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly grease an 8-inch round metal baking pan. Line the bottom with parchment paper and grease the paper.

2. In a heatproof bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water, combine the chopped chocolate and the coconut oil. Stir until melted and smooth.

3. Remove the pan from heat but keep the bowl over the warm water. Stir in the sweetener, vanilla, espresso powder, and salt until combined.

4. Add the eggs and stir to combine. The mixture may thicken considerably, so add the coconut cream quickly and keep stirring until it smooths out again. Stir in the cocoa powder.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the sides are set and the top is just barely firm to the touch. Do not over-bake.

6. Remove and let cool for 30 minutes in the pan, then flip it out onto a cake platter and remove the parchment.

Glaze

1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the coconut cream to a light simmer. Remove from heat and add the chopped chocolate. Let it sit for 5 minutes to melt.

2. Add the sweeteners and vanilla extract and whisk until smooth. Let sit a few minutes to thicken and then spread over the top of the cake.

3. Refrigerate for 20 minutes to set the glaze.

Credit: All Day I Dream About Food

Spiced crème brûlée

This recipe puts a holiday surprise on a traditional French crème brûlée. Instead of a traditional vanilla bean custard, a bouquet of spices adds warmth and richness to the custard.

Ingredients

— 1½ cups grass-fed heavy cream.

— ¼ cup granulated erythritol.

— ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon.

— ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg.

— 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves.

— 4 large egg yolks.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

— 4 teaspoons granulated erythritol (for the top).

Directions

1. In a small saucepan heat the cream until it starts to simmer. Remove from heat. Set aside and let cool slightly.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the ¼ cup erythritol, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Whisk in egg yolks and vanilla. Slowly whisk in the hot cream. Divide custard mixture evenly among four 5- to 6-ounce ramekins or custard cups. Cover each dish tightly with foil.

3. Place a trivet in an Instant Pot. Add 1 cup water. Place three ramekins on the steam rack and place the remaining ramekin staggered on top. Secure the lid to the pot. Close the pressure-release valve. Set the pot at HIGH pressure for 9 minutes. At the end of cooking time, use a quick-release to depressurize. Carefully remove ramekins from pot and let cool, covered, on a wire rack. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up 8 hours.

4. Before serving, remove the foil from ramekins. Place on a baking sheet. Adjust an oven rack to 4 inches from the heat source. Preheat the broiler. Sprinkle the top of each custard with 1 teaspoon of granulated erythritol. Broil until the tops are bubbling and lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes (watch carefully to prevent burning). Remove from the oven and let sit until the topping hardens.

5. Pressure cooker tip: Simple and inexpensive, a canning jar lifter makes it safe and easy to remove ramekins from the Instant Pot.

Credit: Keto in the City

Walnut cardamom snowball cookies

These snowball cookies are sure to make your holidays merry and bright. With crushed walnuts and a hint of cardamom or cinnamon, they are the perfect sugar-free holiday cookies for you and all of your loved ones.

Ingredients

— 1¾ cups almond flour.

— 1 cup walnut pieces finely chopped (almost ground).

— 2 tablespoon coconut flour.

— 1 teaspoon baking powder.

— ¾ -1 teaspoon ground cardamom (or ½ teaspoon cinnamon).

— ¼ teaspoon salt.

— ½ cup butter softened.

— ½ cup granular Swerve sugar substitute.

— 1 large egg at room temperature.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

— ½ cup powdered Swerve sugar substitute.

Directions

1. For the cookies, preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line two baking sheets with silicone liners or parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour, chopped walnuts, coconut flour, cardamom, baking powder, and salt.

3. In a large bowl, beat the butter with the sweetener until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg, and vanilla extract. Beat in the almond flour mixture until the dough comes together.

4. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place them on baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, or until just lightly golden brown. Remove and let cool on the pan.

5. Place the powdered sweetener in a small shallow bowl. Roll each cookie until completely coated in the powdered sweetener.

Credit: All Day I Dream About Food

Chocolate chip peanut butter cookies

In addition to popular Christmas sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies are always a family favorite at any time of the year. Kick them up a notch with peanut butter to give them a new festive twist.

Ingredients

— 1 cup of chunky peanut butter.

— ½ cup of sweetener (Swerve or Xyla work best).

— 1 egg.

— ¼ cup of keto-friendly chocolate chips.

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Add the peanut butter, sweetener and the egg to a bowl. Mix completely.

3. Roll half the batter into 6-7 balls and place on a cookie sheet.

4. Add the chocolate chips to the rest of the batter and stir to combine.

5. Roll that half of the batter into 6-7 balls and place on a cookie sheet.

6. Press down on each ball with a fork to make a cross pattern.

7. Bake for 12-15 minutes until nice and brown.

8. Do not try to transfer these cookies right after pulling them out of the oven, they need to cool or they will crumble. Leave them on the cookie sheet for about 20 minutes.

Credit: Keto in the City

Holiday haystacks

Skip the store-bought candy and whip up a plate of a low-carb version of chocolate haystacks instead, advises Maxine Smith, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

Ingredients

— 6 ounces of 85% dark chocolate.

— 1 cup chopped pecans.

— 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes.

Directions

1. Melt 6 ounces of dark chocolate or a bar of stevia-sweetened chocolate in a microwave or double boiler.

2. Stir in 1 cup of chopped pecans and 1 cup of unsweetened coconut flakes, then spoon out heaping tablespoon-size lumps onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

3. Chill the candies in the fridge until they are firm.

Raspberry mousse tart

The perfect ending to any holiday meal is a raspberry mouse tart with its creamy smooth texture and fresh raspberry flavor.

Ingredients

Crust

— 1 cup almond flour.

— ¼ cup cocoa powder.

— ¼ cup powdered Swerve sweetener.

— ¼ cup butter melted.

— Raspberry mousse.

— 2 cups fresh raspberries (optional substitution: thawed, frozen berries).

— 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice.

— 2 teaspoons grass-fed gelatin.

— 1 ¼ cups heavy whipping cream chilled.

— ? cup powdered Swerve sweetener.

Garnish

— Optional: ½ cup fresh raspberries.

Directions

Crust

1. Lightly grease a 9-inch tart pan (can be metal with a removable bottom or ceramic).

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour, cocoa powder and sweetener, breaking up any clumps. Stir in the melted butter until the mixture clumps together.

3. Press firmly into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pan. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.

Raspberry mousse

1. Puree the berries in a blender, then pour through a sieve into a bowl. Press on the solids to release as much liquid as possible.

2. Transfer to a medium saucepan and stir in the lemon juice. Sprinkle the surface with the gelatin and let sit for 5 minutes. Then set over medium-low heat and whisk until the gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool completely.

3. Whip the cream with the sweetener until it holds stiff peaks. Set aside ½ cup of the whipped cream for decorating the top of the tart.

4. Fold the raspberry puree into the remaining whipped cream until no streaks remain. Pour into the chilled crust and refrigerate until set for about 3 hours.

Garnish

1. Pipe the remaining whipped cream onto the tart decoratively (or simply spread it over the middle). Top with fresh berries, if desired.

