7 Drone Stocks to Watch for 2023

Modern technology is at it again. Unmanned aerial vehicles are radically changing the way aircraft operate. A drone refers to an aerial vehicle operated without any human onboard. According to the business analyst firm Insider Intelligence, total drone industry shipments are expected to rise by a 66.8% compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, in 2023. Meanwhile, the global drone market is worth an estimated $30.6 billion in 2022, according to a report from Drone Industry Insights. The report also says the commercial drone market will have a CAGR of 8.3% until 2030, and projects an industry value of $55.8 billion by that year. How can investors get in on the ground floor of an industry that’s just taking flight? Start with these seven drone industry stocks.

Parrot SA (ticker: PAOTF)

Paris-based Parrot SA produces wireless products for commercial drone manufacturers, specializing in 3D mapping, surveying and inspection. Once a firm that catered to drone hobbyists, Parrot pivoted to the commercial drone space in 2018. Four years later, 99% of the company’s revenues come from there. Parrot’s financials are robust. Its third-quarter performance skyrocketed, with consolidated revenues up 229% on a year-over-year basis, while its newer business lines posted a 72% revenue rise in the first half of 2022. Those numbers fueled upward share performance with the company’s stock up 17% over the past three months. It’s worth noting that CEO Henri Seydoux is far and away the largest shareholder, with 63% of shares outstanding (the second-largest shareholder owns 11%). High insider ownership is typically a good sign for investors, as it means management will act in the best interests of the company — and its shareholders. While Parrot SA isn’t traded on major U.S. stock exchanges, it’s available on an over-the-counter basis here as well as on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

EHang Holdings Ltd. (EH)

China’s EHang is up next. While the firm’s share price is down 50.8% in 2022 through Dec. 15, the stock is up 19.2% in the past three months. Performance should improve further after the Chinese government lifted its COVID-19 lockdowns in the first week of December. Third-quarter earnings fell 44%, but its 216 autonomous vertical takeoff and landing, or VTOL, aircraft should soon pass regulatory muster after 30,000 trial flights, and begin operating commercially in 2023. The young company also added some much-needed stability with the Dec. 5 appointment of top Chinese investor Nick Ning Yang as an independent director. Yang is widely known and respected in China’s capital markets, and he adds some pedigree to a company already on the rise.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

San Diego-based Kratos is trading just below $10 per share, and the stock recently earned “buy” ratings from Truist Security’s Michael Ciarmoli and from Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes. The latter’s forecast calls for a 12-month target price of $18. Analysts also point to a major uptick in positive corporate insider sentiment on KTOS in the last quarter, a sign that company insiders keep increasing their share-buying activity, which is a good indicator of support for the stock. With solid contract ties to the U.S. Department of Defense, and with 25% of the company’s revenues coming from its unmanned-systems arm, Kratos is another good bet in the increasingly competitive military drone market.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)

This defense company’s share price is up 42% year to date. The company received an analyst upgrade boost to “outperform” from Raymond James on Nov. 11. Analyst consensus estimates call for AVAV to rise to $104, compared with its current price around $83. The company has close contracting ties to the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine. AVAV supplies unmanned aircraft systems to Ukraine, earning the country’s gratitude and getting the attention of U.S. military interests, which should lead to more defense contracts going forward.

Boeing Co. (BA)

Drones aren’t a huge business for Boeing right now, but by all indications they could be going forward. Case in point — Insitu, Boeing’s drone subsidiary division. Insitu is building unmanned aircraft systems for air reconnaissance, such as its standout ScanEagle aircraft and its Boeing MQ-25 Stingray, which recently refueled a U.S. Navy aircraft in midair — an industry first. After a so-so first half of 2022, BA stock has risen 22.7% in the past three months, largely due to a new contract to build 100 787 Dreamliner jets and 100 737 Max narrowbody jets for United Airlines. Reports that Air India will buy 500 jetliners from Boeing and Airbus have also moved the company’s stock higher. Meanwhile, a big boost in air travel after two years of stagnation has also helped Boeing, with Goldman Sachs calling for a significant price boost for BA in 2023. With Boeing stabilizing in 2022, its drone division has plenty of time — and room — to grow in 2023.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

This California-based aviation firm represents one of the more significant “risk/reward” scenarios in the drone manufacturing space. On the risk side, JOBY is one of a growing number of aircraft makers aimed at the passenger drone market. Analysts see a role for the type of commercial electric-powered aircraft that Joby is developing. For example, carrying commuters on shorter regional flights at a time when major airlines are edging out of that market. Yet with key competitors like Archer and Lilium fighting for the same market share, there will be winners and losers. Joby has some good tail winds at its back, however, having completed 1,000 successful test flights and with over a decade of R&D behind its flagship electric VTOL aircraft. Four aviation industry analysts have an average 12-month target price of $6.62 for Joby stock, which closed at $3.66 on Dec. 15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Northrop Grumman is another major defense firm with an eye on the burgeoning drone manufacturing market. The company’s high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) systems are in full development mode, and are specifically designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting missions. In October, NOC announced a $79 million contract to build 28 GQM-163 Coyote supersonic sea-skimming target drones for the U.S., signaling a more aggressive move into the autonomous aircraft market. Despite industry volatility, NOC stock continues to outperform, with year-to-date returns of 38.5%.

