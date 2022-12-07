7 best water stocks and ETFs to buy:

Dive into the megatrend of for-profit water infrastructure. In an era of extreme drought and climate change, the need for…

In an era of extreme drought and climate change, the need for clean and reliable water sources has only grown more severe in the last few years. That has led to an increase in interest among investors for exposure to for-profit companies that play a role in the modern water economy. These can include traditional water and wastewater utilities, firms that make flow-control devices and even technology and chemicals companies that play a role in sanitization services. The following list of investments includes water exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that offer a diversified way to play the broader trend in one single holding, as well as leading individual stocks that have a stake in the emerging water marketplace.

Invesco Water Resources ETF (ticker: PHO)

At $1.8 billion in assets under management, PHO is the leader when it comes to diversified exchange-traded funds that allow investors to play the megatrend of for-profit water providers. The Invesco fund boasts a five-star rating from investment research firm Morningstar and a very reasonable expense ratio of just 0.59%, or $59 in annual fees on an investment of $10,000. The list of holdings isn’t particularly long, coming in at just 40 stocks, but it represents some of the biggest names in the space, such as Waters Corp. (WAT), Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK). This ETF hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire, with a decline of roughly 16% this year as of Dec. 19, but it has outperformed the broader S&P 500 in a challenging year for all stocks in 2022.

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Not to be outdone, First Trust has a very good option in the second spot with FIW. It, too, is very established, with more than $1.3 billion in assets. It slightly undercuts the prior fund on expenses with a fee structure of 0.53% annually. It has a very similar list of holdings, both in size and makeup — which may not be entirely surprising, given there aren’t hundreds of dedicated water companies out there to choose from. And as a result, its performance is quite similar to PHO’s for the last year. So the question for investors is whether they prefer a fund with a bit more assets and popularity, like PHO, or one with a bit lower cost structure, like FIW.

Invesco S&P Global Water ETF (CGW)

Another Invesco fund of note, CGW, takes a more international approach to this investing strategy by including water stocks from global markets instead of just U.S. corporations. You’ll get some of the same stocks as the prior water ETFs, but the portfolio of about 60 total companies only has about 60% of assets in domestic stocks. After that, top regions include the U.K. (16%) and Switzerland (7%). Interestingly enough, this added diversification has actually counted against CGW in 2022 because of the challenges many European businesses face as a result of the energy crisis in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. CGW hasn’t just underperformed its domestic peers that were mentioned previously, but also the broader S&P 500 index this year. Still, past performance doesn’t represent future returns — so investors looking for a holistic approach to water investing may still want to consider this fund based on its long-term potential.

American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK)

American Water Works is one of the top components in the leading water ETFs, and for good reason. It is the largest water utility company in the U.S., with a market capitalization of around $29 billion and 3.4 million total customer connections. In fact, its market value makes it one of the 20 largest utility stocks of any flavor, and makes it bigger than some of the better-known electricity providers. It has grown thanks to a focus on aggressive acquisitions, including more than 20 deals last year, but also has unrivaled stability thanks to 50-year contracts with about 18 different U.S. military bases. With a modest dividend of 1.7% on top of a track record of growth and expansion, this is the go-to company for many investors when it comes to playing the megatrend of water issues in America.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

If you don’t want to dive into AWK as the biggest dedicated water distributor, Essential Utilities offers an alternative. It operates similar water and wastewater infrastructure, but also natural gas-related services in the United States to give you a bit more of a traditional utility operation. It serves about 7.5 million water customers under the Aqua and Peoples brands. However, on top of that it has an energy business that has operated since 1885 and is the largest natural gas distribution company in Pennsylvania with about 15,000 miles of pipeline that serves more than 2 million individuals. This layer of diversification dilutes what would otherwise be a direct play on water, but that may be appealing to some investors who want to hedge their bets a bit.

Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Named for the specialized plant tissue that transports water and nutrients up from the soil, the $20 billion Xylem is a water solutions provider that focuses on valves, pumps and flow-control devices. This includes potable water and wastewater applications for residential and commercial applications. Unlike American Water Works, which is built on the actual consumption of water, XYL is the next step back in the process and is a play on the buildout of water infrastructure. This vital function along with a well-run operation has helped ensure that XYL has managed to hang tough with a return that is roughly flat this year compared with a 15% or so decline for the broader S&P 500 index of large U.S. stocks in the same period.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Another twist on the water megatrend is Ecolab. As you may have been able to guess from the name, this $43 billion company is involved with water treatment and sanitization processes that ensure water supplies are safe to drink and environmentally sound. Of course, that’s not the only thing that ECL does; for instance, 9% of total revenue also comes from life sciences applications where it puts its sanitizing technology to more health care-specific uses. But it’s the water-focused side of things that really has interesting potential, particularly given Ecolab’s continued growth in quantitative measurement and “smart meter” efficiency technology in addition to its treatment offerings. In a world of increasingly scarce supplies of safe water, ECL has a great value proposition for its customers.

