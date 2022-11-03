What’s the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Now? 7 Contenders

Here are seven of the top cryptocurrencies to watch. Last month, both stocks and cryptocurrencies got a welcome break from…

Last month, both stocks and cryptocurrencies got a welcome break from what’s been a tumultuous year for most investments. The cryptocurrency asset class rose more than 8% in October, once again breaking $1 trillion in market capitalization. Although the first few days of November have already brought a 75-basis-point boost to the benchmark federal funds rate, this was widely expected, and recent inflation readings offer some hope that the worst may be in the rearview mirror. That’s good news for cryptocurrency, which has historically thrived in times of easy-money policies and only recently had to contend with higher-rate environments. If you’re a long-term believer in crypto, or simply want to have some digital assets for the sake of portfolio diversification, there are a handful of coins worth considering. Here are seven of the best cryptocurrencies to buy now.

Bitcoin (BTC)

The alpha of the cryptocurrency asset class and the top token to own for more conservative investors remains Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency and the one with the largest market value at nearly $400 billion. Believe it or not, despite crossing back above the $20,000 level last month, Bitcoin has actually shown an interesting lack of volatility recently, possibly lowering its perceived risk. In October, Bitcoin’s “20-day rolling volatility fell below both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 for the first time since 2020,” according to Matt Senter, the chief technology officer and co-founder of Lolli, a Bitcoin rewards app, in an emailed statement. In the long term, the biggest reason Bitcoin is one of the top cryptocurrencies in which to invest is its potential to be added to corporate balance sheets, as Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA) has already done.

Ether (ETH)

If you’re new to crypto and determined to simplify your entry into the asset class, you may want to limit your exposure to the only two tokens that can truly be called blue-chip cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ether. Long the second-most-valuable in the asset class, the total amount of Ether in circulation is valued at about $200 billion. As the underlying currency of the Ethereum network, ETH’s future prospects are largely tied to Ethereum’s popularity among users, developers and creators. Ethereum helped popularize decentralized finance, or DeFi, which cuts traditional intermediaries out of financial transactions, using blockchain technology and smart contracts to ensure trustless, safe and seamless experiences. The recent Ethereum “Merge” transitioned the network from the proof-of-work protocol to the much more energy-efficient proof-of-stake protocol, boosting its standing among investors concerned about crypto’s environmental impact. There’s something for trend-based investors to like here too, as ETH surged 19.4% in October.

Solana (SOL)

An Ethereum-esque blockchain of its own, Solana is another prominent competitor in the DeFi field. Although not as widely used as Ethereum, Solana burst onto the scene in 2021, starting the year at just 0.01% of the global market cap and finishing with 2.41% of the market. While the price of its native SOL token has fallen sharply with the rest of the wider cryptocurrency market in 2022, the Solana blockchain has its own robust ecosystem of decentralized apps, or dApps, non-fungible tokens, and lending protocols — giving it some attractive longer-term potential. While investors should keep in mind that SOL is more speculative than ETH or BTC, those looking beyond the top-two players should consider some exposure to SOL.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is another DeFi platform. You may find it odd to include so many DeFi players on a list of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in, but the rapidly growing market size puts that question to bed. According to Grand View Research, the DeFi market is expected to balloon at a compound annual growth rate of 42.5% between 2022 and 2030, surging from $13.6 billion to $231.2 billion. AVAX is the native currency of the Avalanche blockchain, which claims to be the fastest smart-contracts platform in the world. Avalanche’s goal for its platform is to become something like the AWS of crypto. AWS, short for Amazon Web Services, is a division of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and is the largest cloud computing company on the planet. Avalanche is unique in that it’s built to enable the deployment of many discrete blockchains on its platform, something its developer, Ava Labs, sees as inevitable.

Binance Coin (BNB)

While it’s true that no other token is in the stratosphere BTC and ETH inhabit, BNB is the closest. Excluding stablecoins — the most popular of which merely tracks the U.S. dollar — Binance Coin is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap and is worth about $57 billion. Binance itself is the world’s largest crypto exchange, and its vibrant ecosystem uses BNB as the core underlying currency on its blockchain. Unlike many other leading cryptocurrencies, BNB both has a hard cap on its supply and aims to reduce its supply over time by “burning” a portion of its transaction fees over time, reducing supply and buoying scarcity. BNB’s price rose 16.5% in October, but at roughly $356, it still trades closer to its 52-week low of $184.54 than its $669.35 high point during that period.

Polygon (MATIC)

To give some sense of the nascency of the crypto space, Polygon has a market cap of about $10 billion. In the stock market, this would put it in league with thousands of other mid-cap stocks, which range in value from $2 billion to $10 billion. Among digital assets, however, Polygon is one of the top-10 largest cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins. The project itself aims to work toward the mass adoption of cryptocurrency by increasing the scalability of Ethereum, eventually allowing a potentially limitless number of dApps and dramatically increasing the public utility of blockchain technology. MATIC has roughly tripled off of its June lows and jumped 16.2% in the October bull market.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Last and least by market capitalization is Cosmos, with a roughly $4 billion market cap. ATOM is a governance token and the native token of the Cosmos Hub blockchain. Being a governance token, owners are also granted a say in how the project should proceed. Cosmos’ aim is to make blockchains more developer-friendly, and the project also hopes to facilitate smoother communication between different blockchain networks. In this sense, by aiming to improve the ecosystem, Cosmos has a similar goal to Polygon — although Cosmos’ efforts may pay off in ways that aren’t as directly visible to the end user. ATOM jumped 9.4% in October and currently trades for about $15.

