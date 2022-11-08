Cash stuffing is a new and trendy way of saving and spending money using cash instead of debit and credit…

Cash stuffing is a new and trendy way of saving and spending money using cash instead of debit and credit cards. It’s a strategy of saving money that would shock our ancestors from the 20th and 19th centuries. And if you detect a little sarcasm in that sentence, you would not be wrong.

Cash stuffing is a trendy term, popular with Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — and popularized on social media sites like TikTok. But the concept is hardly new.

Still, as saving money strategies go, it’s a creative way to save money — and certainly one that deserves to catch on.

So if you’re unclear on what the cash stuffing craze is, wondering if it works and if you should give it a try, consider this your cash stuffing crash course.

What Is Cash Stuffing?

The most popular version of cash stuffing is putting money into envelopes — with each envelope assigned a spending category. Money for groceries goes in one envelope, utilities in another and so on. That way, you always know you have money for certain segments of your budget.

But not everybody on TikTok and Instagram are stuffing cash into envelopes. Some people are creating a cash stuffing binder as a way to budget. Others stuff cash into glass bottles until they need the money for an emergency or impulse shopping, and then they break the glass open. You could put cash in pairs of old shoes, mason jars, coffee mugs or go really old-school and put it under your mattress.

In other words, how you play the cash stuffing game is up to you — and it’s just a fun way to get you to budget or save money.

Lyle Solomon, a consumer finance lawyer and principal attorney at Oak View Law Group in Auburn, California, says that he did a form of cash stuffing in his early adulthood when he had little income.

“I had to keep track of every penny to break even by the end of each month, and this method came in handy,” Solomon says. “So, cash stuffing may be trending now, but the method itself is old, and I can say it’s really effective.”

Why Does Gen Z Like Cash Stuffing?

Of course, this is a generalization. Some Gen Zers may hate cash stuffing, and for some people who like budget calendars and budgeting apps it may not be all that helpful. But as noted, cash stuffing has spread on social media sites that Gen Z use a lot, like TikTok and Instagram.

As for its appeal to Gen Z and any generation, cash stuffing can be just what the accountant ordered for those who like to handle cold hard cash. Actual money is tactile. You can count and hold it. If you have a bunch of numbers in a bank account, you can touch the screen of your phone or laptop, but that’s about it. Your money may feel more real to you when you’re holding paper bills.

Solomon says that cash stuffing can be a great way to budget and spend money “because it helps curb compulsive spending and racking up credit card debt. The method also helps avoid the stress of mental accounting because you know where your money is going and that your bills have been taken care of,” Solomon says. “So, for Gen Zers, cash stuffing is an excellent method to build good financial habits that they can carry over for the rest of their lives, even if they switch to predominantly digital payment methods and start using credit cards.”

COVID-19 is probably another reason cash stuffing has caught on. The pandemic taught a lot of people to become creative with their spending and budgeting. Supply chain issues and inflation have also spurred people to be careful with their cash. After all, rising prices can make money disappear even faster from a bank account. Cash stuffing forces people to pay close attention to the money they have, an important feature in these inflationary times.

The Pros and Cons of Cash Stuffing

Before you empty out your bank account and adopt cash stuffing as a way to budget, you will want to consider the pros and cons.

In a nutshell, the pluses of cash stuffing include:

— Better organization. Taking cash out of a bank account and putting it in envelopes or a binder may be an effective way to make sure that your money goes where it’s intended — and not to something else. If you have money in an envelope or binder marked “groceries,” you probably will use the money for food and not something else.

— More time spent on budgeting. It could be argued that banks have made budgeting too easy. When you automate all or most of your monthly bills, you aren’t really thinking about where your money is going. If you’re spending every month dividing your cash into compartments, like putting it in envelopes or creating a cash stuffing binder, you’re going to think more critically about where your money is going. Maybe you’ll question whether an insurance bill is too high or whether your grocery bill is too low, and you’ll start comparison shopping or readjust your spending.

— Potentially less stress. If you’re better organized with your money and know that you’re not likely to overspend with your cash stuffing system, you should feel less anxious.

But there are some negatives associated with cash stuffing, including:

— Your money is less protected. If you had a fire, all that money — hidden in bottles, cash stuffing binders, shoes, envelopes, crevices in your home — would go up in smoke. (A typical homeowners’ insurance policy only covers a couple hundred dollars of cash that burns up in a fire.) Your home could be robbed. If some cybercriminal manages to steal your money from a bank account, you are insured and will get your money back. If somebody makes off with your cash from your home, the police may or may not be able to track your money down, though your homeowners insurance may cover some of the loss.

— More time spent on budgeting. Yes, we listed this as a positive — but it is also a negative. There is a reason people automate bills. It makes paying bills easier and less likely that you’ll miss a payment.

— The world is digital. Cash stuffing can work very well for purchases such as groceries or buying clothes at a department store, where you almost certainly will encounter a cashier who will readily accept your money. But you may find it near impossible or simply not worth the trouble to put cash into an envelope every month to pay your rent, utilities, streaming services and other entities that prefer to receive digital payments with a debit or credit card.

— There’s no interest when you hoard cash. For years, you could argue that putting money in a savings account wasn’t worth the time and effort due to the little interest would be earned. But with some savings accounts offering 3% or higher, cash stuffing could mean you lose out on some potentially significant earnings from interest. On the other hand, if cash stuffing gets you interested in saving money in a way that an interest-bearing savings account doesn’t, you’re probably better off with cash stuffing.

If you like the idea of cash stuffing, the best way to approach it is to start off gradually. Use it as a way to divide money for some bills or for extra savings. (And then if you love cash stuffing, you can always make it something you do for all of your bills.)

Kat Goegan says she uses cash stuffing as a saving tool. takes. She is the office administrator for At Your Service, a tax and money transferring business in Hamilton, Ontario.

“I didn’t realize what I was doing had such a trendy name,” she says. She and her husband have a bank account for bills, but when she realized she was often spending money a little too frivolously, she started hiding money in what she calls the “secret stash.”

“I started with a set amount each pay (period) — $10 to $20. It wasn’t much per month, but it was off the grid and safe from me,” Goegan says. Over time, she has slowly upped how much cash she stuffs away.

“We have a small savings as well, but it helps me a lot emotionally in this current economy to have

a safety net for our safety net,” Goegan says.

Which means that Goegan’s approach to cash stuffing is serving its purpose. The main goal of cash stuffing is to create good and healthy financial habits by budgeting better and making sure you have a safety net. Cash stuffing may not be new, but if done well, it can help to solve the very old problem of being broke.

