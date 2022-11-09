Walt Disney, Redfin fall; Sprouts, Array rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., down $3.87 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., down $3.87 to $52.77.

The theme park operator’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

The Walt Disney Co., down $13.15 to $86.75.

The theme park operator and media giant reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Lucid Group Inc., down $2.29 to $11.21.

The electric vehicle maker’s loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Affirm Holdings Inc., down $3.54 to $12.10.

The operator of a digital commerce platform gave investors a discouraging financial forecast.

CarGurus Inc., down $1.09 to $12.67.

The online car shopping site gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., up $3.49 to $32.16.

The natural and organic food retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Array Technologies Inc., up $2.29 to $19.27.

The solar energy equipment company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Redfin Corp., down 45 cents to $3.27.

The online real estate broker is cutting 862 employees as it shuts down instant-cash-offer subsidiary RedfinNow.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.