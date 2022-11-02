Finding a volunteer position as you approach retirement or after you quit working holds a myriad of benefits. You could…

Finding a volunteer position as you approach retirement or after you quit working holds a myriad of benefits. You could learn new skills, be physically engaged, help others, fill a role and build relationships. There are many ways to volunteer in retirement, ranging from local organizations to national centers and even online programs. Some positions provide a stipend to help cover associated costs. You will usually be asked for a time commitment, which could vary from a few hours to weeks, months or longer.

Consider these volunteer opportunities for seniors:

— Charities and nonprofits.

— Parks.

— Local museums.

— Community gardens.

— Arts organizations.

— Sporting events.

— Animal shelters.

— Nearby schools.

— Mentoring programs.

Charities and Nonprofits

Ask at Goodwill stores, food pantries and churches in your community to see if positions are available. “There are opportunities for everyone that match with their interests and the time they have available to volunteer,” says Rick Cohen, chief communications officer at the National Council of Nonprofits in Washington, D.C.

You can also check national organizations including:

— AARP. Along with its affiliated charity, AARP Foundation, you can find volunteer programs for driver safety, tax help and other causes that match your interests.

— Alzheimer’s Association. Raise awareness and funds, and support people who live with Alzheimer’s and their families through volunteer positions.

— AmeriCorps Seniors. Get involved and help in your community through a variety of options available for those who are 55 and older.

— Feeding America. Join your local food bank to provide meals to your community.

— Habitat for Humanity. Repair homes or work at a local Habitat ReStore in your area.

Parks

Local, state and national parks often take on volunteers to work as tour guides, serve as a campground hosts or help with maintenance. Office assistance and tour guide positions may be available too. If you prefer to work certain seasons, such as during summer so you can travel to a different place in the winter, communicate this to personnel when discussing volunteer options.

Local Museums

If you know about the history of your area or are passionate about a local attraction, check the museums in your town to see if they need help. You could teach a workshop, work at the front desk, collect tickets or assist with archiving. There could be opportunities to volunteer during peak times, such as tourist season in the summer or school field trips in the fall.

Community Gardens

Towns with garden areas often need help tending the plots of land. If you have a green thumb, you might offer to help with preparing seeds, carrying out planting and weeding or creating cages and fences. You could also participate in marketing if the organization is looking to expand plots and attract more gardeners.

Arts Organizations

If you had a career as a creative, you might get a thrill from the chance to teach a painting class or lead a drawing club. Local orchestras may bring in musicians who volunteer their time and talents for a specific event. If you sing, there could be a local choir that puts on a performance during the holiday season. Depending on your availability and interest, you could start your own arts organization if there isn’t one in your area.

Sporting Events

If you played baseball in your youth or participated in swim meets, you might offer your time as an assistant coach or event organizer. Some organizations may give you the chance to promote a certain sport. For example, pickleball ambassadors often teach beginners and clinics at no charge. If you belong to a golf club or gym, ask about ways you can spend extra time there and help others. Some communities take on volunteers for major sporting events to assist in the preparation for the influx of visitors and cleanup afterward.

Animal Shelters

Some organizations that focus on finding homes for animals have ongoing funding needs. You could help write up proposals for grants, gather donations or help spread the word about the shelter to raise awareness. If you are mobile and able to have animals in your home, you might sign up for a foster program. These positions typically provide care for animals until they find a permanent home.

Nearby Schools

You might offer your time as a tutor for students who need assistance with certain subjects. While some schools may ask you to come in person, others will be open to online arrangements. If you worked in education during your career, there may be areas that align with your expertise, such as special needs or physical education. You could help teachers in their classrooms or serve as a chaperone on field trips. Career Village is an online forum that connects students with a network of experienced volunteers who can help with career advice.

Mentoring Programs

If you had a specialized career, you might connect with your previous employer to arrange meetings with younger workers to help them develop skills. “Seniors have a multitude of life experience and expertise, personally and professionally, that would benefit organizations,” says David Lewis, founder and CEO of Board Member Connect in San Diego. You might find fulfillment serving on a board for an organization you care about. “Board positions can range from local grassroots to regional and all the way to national if the senior has the right background and skill sets,” Lewis says.

Some charities or nonprofits offer ways to help the next generation. “Foster grandparent programs allow older adults to relive the joys of nurturing youth by mentoring and supporting a child emotionally,” says Stephan Baldwin, founder of Assisted Living Center in Alpharetta, Georgia. “Like foster parenting, these programs also provide you with a stipend to cover the expenses of caring for your foster grandchild.”

