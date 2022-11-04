WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 4, 2022, 8:33 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.