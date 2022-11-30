UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2021.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1ArdmoreShip
|15.61
|3.09
|15.08
|+11.70
|+346.2
|2CredSSPMLP
|39.80
|8.35
|37.60
|+28.48
|+312.2
|3ScorpioTk
|10
|54.24
|11.02
|51.02
|+38.21
|+298.3
|4NineEnrgySv
|11.00
|2.03
|10.50
|+7.80
|+288.9
|5ProUltShTc
|26.71
|14.04
|18.54
|+13.36
|+257.8
|6BPPrud
|14
|26.08
|3.90
|13.71
|+9.78
|+248.9
|7CONSOLEn
|7
|79.17
|19.11
|77.45
|+54.74
|+241.0
|8PeabodyEng
|12
|33.29
|9.83
|31.94
|+21.87
|+217.2
|9TeekyTnk
|35.44
|9.89
|33.74
|+22.84
|+209.5
|10PBFEnergy
|4
|49.00
|13.10
|39.77
|+26.80
|+206.6
|11IntlSeaways
|48.12
|13.05
|43.08
|+28.40
|+193.5
|12NxTierOilSol
|51
|12.50
|3.56
|10.19
|+6.64
|+187.0
|13Tidewatr
|36.50
|10.70
|30.40
|+19.69
|+183.8
|14AlphMetalRs
|5
|186.98
|55.98
|171.23+110.18
|+180.5
|15VistaO&G
|9
|14.84
|5.17
|14.41
|+9.08
|+170.4
|16MesaRoyalty
|28.00
|5.91
|16.51
|+10.36
|+168.5
|17AmplifyEngy
|5
|10.38
|3.10
|8.28
|+5.17
|+166.2
|18SeacorMarine
|9.78
|3.36
|8.15
|+4.75
|+139.7
|19OccidentPet
|7
|77.13
|29.15
|69.49
|+40.50
|+139.7
|20PrSh20yrTr
|104.20
|31.53
|72.67
|+41.76
|+135.1
|21Direx30TBr
|183.13
|55.78
|127.96
|+73.50
|+135.0
|22ComstkRr
|20
|22.11
|6.88
|18.35
|+10.26
|+126.8
|23BorrDrillrs
|6.96
|1.75
|4.67
|+2.61
|+126.7
|24PrecDrill
|87.36
|35.88
|79.77
|+44.34
|+125.1
|25TrnGasDSur
|8
|10.11
|4.11
|9.89
|+5.45
|+122.7
|26Renren
|33.59
|15.01
|32.48
|+17.80
|+121.3
|27YPFSocADS
|14
|8.85
|2.82
|8.39
|+4.57
|+119.6
|28Euronav
|20.75
|7.91
|19.50
|+10.61
|+119.3
|29CVREnergy
|11
|43.61
|16.83
|36.85
|+20.04
|+119.2
|30HelmPayne
|54.59
|23.83
|51.08
|+27.38
|+115.5
|31NordicAmer
|3.94
|1.40
|3.62
|+1.93
|+114.2
|32HoeghLP
|6
|9.25
|4.07
|9.24
|+4.92
|+113.9
|33W&TOffsh
|9.16
|3.24
|6.87
|+3.64
|+112.7
|34ModineMfg
|18
|22.14
|7.67
|21.17
|+11.08
|+109.8
|35TechnipFMC
|12.42
|5.48
|12.40
|+6.48
|+109.5
|36AnteroRescs
|11
|48.80
|15.98
|36.55
|+19.05
|+108.9
|37TexPacLand
|
|63
|2739.00
|946.29
|2592.54+1343.67
|+107.6
|38VOCEngyTr
|21
|10.06
|4.65
|9.71
|+5.02
|+107.0
|39DelekUS
|8
|35.45
|14.71
|30.98
|+15.99
|+106.7
|40HelixEngy
|7.18
|2.47
|6.38
|+3.26
|+104.5
|41RPCInc
|13
|12.91
|4.51
|9.26
|+4.72
|+104.0
|42CrossTmbr
|31
|25.33
|11.41
|23.12
|+11.66
|+101.7
|43Permian
|57
|23.08
|9.87
|20.36
|+10.26
|+101.6
|44SignifyHlth
|29.88
|10.70
|28.62
|+14.40
|+101.3
|45TalosEngy
|25.49
|9.08
|19.65
|+9.85
|+100.5
|46SocQuim&M
|115.76
|46.70
|99.16
|+48.73
|+
|96.6
|47Frontline
|10
|14.75
|6.10
|13.83
|+6.76
|+
|95.6
|48Nabors
|207.67
|82.50
|158.33
|+77.24
|+
|95.3
|49DHTHldgs
|10.64
|4.55
|10.13
|+4.94
|+
|95.2
|50SandRidgeEn
|6
|29.28
|9.07
|20.40
|+9.94
|+
|95.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1QuanergSyrs
|143.00
|.68
|.71—199.49
|—
|99.6
|2StarryGrp
|10.90
|.17
|.19
|—
|9.70
|—
|98.1
|3CarvanaA
|240.59
|6.50
|7.71—224.08
|—
|96.7
|4BITMining
|6.28
|.19
|.21
|—
|5.93
|—
|96.5
|5Vapotherm
|21.06
|.46
|.89
|—19.82
|—
|95.7
|6CazooGrp
|6.22
|.25
|.27
|—
|5.76
|—
|95.5
|7RockleyPhtn
|5.14
|.21
|.21
|—
|4.14
|—
|95.2
|8AvayaHldg
|21.65
|.60
|.97
|—18.83
|—
|95.1
|9VoltaInc
|7.64
|.48
|.49
|—
|6.85
|—
|93.3
|10HorizGlbl
|8.75
|.47
|.65
|—
|7.33
|—
|91.9
|11Heliogenn
|16.31
|.89
|1.14
|—12.43
|—
|91.6
|12IronNet
|7.12
|.41
|.44
|—
|3.76
|—
|89.6
|13SOSLtdrs
|48.75
|3.92
|4.44
|—36.67
|—
|89.2
|14OfferpadSol
|6.95
|.58
|.71
|—
|5.69
|—
|88.9
|15Audacy
|10
|3.36
|.27
|.29
|—
|2.28
|—
|88.8
|16LighteMotor
|7.29
|.55
|.68
|—
|5.33
|—
|88.7
|17PartyCity
|1
|6.86
|.66
|.71
|—
|4.86
|—
|87.3
|18Invacare
|3.23
|.33
|.35
|—
|2.37
|—
|87.1
|19RanpakHl
|39.91
|2.90
|5.41
|—32.17
|—
|85.6
|20BlueApron
|9.21
|.94
|1.02
|—
|5.71
|—
|84.8
|21UpHealth
|2.79
|.32
|.35
|—
|1.89
|—
|84.6
|22AMCEnterpf
|6.28
|.90
|.97
|—
|5.09
|—
|84.0
|23FstHSEduc
|2.22
|.22
|.28
|—
|1.29
|—
|82.4
|24fuboTV
|16.65
|2.32
|2.79
|—12.73
|—
|82.0
|25CharahSolut
|5.81
|.52
|.85
|—
|3.88
|—
|82.0
|26SilvrgateCap
|10
|108.11
|23.20
|27.43—120.77
|—
|81.5
|27MoneyLion
|4.24
|.66
|.75
|—
|3.28
|—
|81.5
|28TwilioInc
|266.74
|41.00
|49.02—214.32
|—
|81.4
|29iShsRussia
|43.45
|7.11
|8.06
|—34.78
|—
|81.2
|30Wayfair
|8
|197.77
|28.11
|36.64—153.33
|—
|80.7
|31Invitae
|15.87
|1.83
|2.97
|—12.30
|—
|80.6
|32akaBrandsHl
|4.15
|1.25
|1.80
|—
|7.45
|—
|80.5
|33RingCentral
|194.40
|28.00
|37.06—150.29
|—
|80.2
|34Glatfelter
|18.74
|2.08
|3.47
|—13.73
|—
|79.8
|35DxSOXBull
|74.21
|6.21
|13.82
|—54.19
|—
|79.7
|36BakktHldg
|9.01
|1.59
|1.77
|—
|6.74
|—
|79.2
|37DrxBioBull
|39.50
|4.06
|7.51
|—28.49
|—
|79.1
|38Unisys
|23.10
|3.93
|4.30
|—16.27
|—
|79.1
|39Skillsoft
|9.18
|1.46
|1.92
|—
|7.23
|—
|79.0
|40Holley
|14.68
|2.29
|2.74
|—10.25
|—
|78.9
|41HippoHldgrs
|71.25
|12.77
|14.93
|—55.82
|—
|78.9
|42VnEkRuss
|27.01
|5.00
|5.65
|—21.01
|—
|78.8
|43Markforged
|5.83
|1.11
|1.14
|—
|4.23
|—
|78.8
|44CanoHlth
|9.75
|1.48
|1.90
|—
|7.01
|—
|78.7
|45RushStr
|17.24
|3.30
|3.53
|—12.97
|—
|78.6
|46XpengADR
|51.50
|6.18
|10.81
|—39.52
|—
|78.5
|47NYCREIT
|13.75
|2.14
|2.29
|—
|8.32
|—
|78.4
|48SnapIncA
|47.71
|7.33
|10.31
|—36.72
|—
|78.1
|49AtentoSA
|32.00
|2.40
|5.64
|—19.89
|—
|77.9
|50CUROGrp
|4
|17.12
|2.97
|3.57
|—12.44
|—
|77.7
|—————————
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.