United pilots reject contract offer as they push for raises

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines pilots have overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract, the latest move showing the resolve by airline unions to push for significant pay raises.

The deal would have given pilots raises of nearly 15% over 18 months, according to the union.

The Air Line Pilots Association said Tuesday that 94% of the nearly 10,000 United pilots who took part voted against United’s most recent contract offer.

The union accused United of refusing to respond to its latest proposal on wages. The union said it is determined to win an industry-leading contract “that fully recognizes our contributions to the success of our airline.”

United did not comment immediately.

The vote was announced one day after pilots at Delta approved a symbolic strike-authorization vote to protest the lack of a new contract. Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes.

