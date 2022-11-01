WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » Latest News » Uber, Pfizer rise; Catalent,…

Uber, Pfizer rise; Catalent, Stryker fall

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.18 to $29.75.

The ride-hailing company gave investors an encouraging forecast for bookings.

Abiomed Inc., up $125.74 to $377.82.

Johnson & Johnson is buying the heart pump maker for $16.6 billion.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.46 to $48.01.

The drug developer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Catalent Inc., down $16.20 to $49.53.

The maker of drug delivery technologies reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up 18 cents to $31.

The dentistry supplies company said it will restate some of its financial results following an internal investigation.

Stryker Corp., down $9.15 to $220.09.

The medical device maker’s third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Hologic Inc., up $6.33 to $74.13.

The medical device maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Sysco Corp., down $2.45 to $84.11.

The food distributor’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

TSP funds made gains in October

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up