The Best Podcasts for Financial Advisors

These financial advisor podcasts cover a range of financial topics, including marketing for financial advisors, financial planning strategies and how advisors can build a more diverse financial industry.

The top 10 podcasts for financial advisors are:

— “Barron’s Advisor: The Way Forward”

— “Conversations for Financial Professionals”

— “Allies of the Industry”

— “Sustainable Finance Podcast”

— “Poetry of Impact”

— “Standard Deviations”

— “Financial Advisor Success”

— “Invest Like the Best”

— “Fiduciary U Podcast”

— “The Advisor Lab”

“Barron’s Advisor: The Way Forward”

“It doesn’t matter if you are a seasoned advisor or just starting out in your career — it’s important to constantly evaluate your practice and find ways to better serve your clients,” says Jason Ozur, CEO of Lido Advisors. To this end, he recommends the “Barron’s Advisor: The Way Forward” podcast.

“It offers advice from a range of experts, from veteran wealth managers to social psychologists to CEOs,” he says. “Whether an episode covers tax strategy, investments or estate planning — or even topics such as leadership skills or retaining top talent — I always learn something that can inform how we serve our high-net-worth clients.”

Look for new episodes every Tuesday.

“Conversations for Financial Professionals”

If you’re new to the financial planning industry or are considering a career change into it, this podcast is for you. Hosted by certified financial planner Dominique Henderson, the podcast “helps career changers hear from industry insiders about their paths into the industry and the great opportunities that lie ahead if they choose that path,” says Barry Mulholland, a certified financial planner, chartered financial consultant and the University of Akron’s director of financial planning.

“Dominique has a comfortable interview style that opens up the conversation,” Mulholland says. “It is a great podcast for not only people thinking of joining the profession but also those who need encouragement to keep moving forward on their journey.”

Look for new episodes Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Allies of the Industry”

A newer podcast on the scene, “Allies of the Industry” just launched in September, but it’s already drawing attention for giving underrepresented advisors a voice. The podcast’s hosts, Emlen Miles-Mattingly and Dasarte Yarnway, interview industry experts on how they have started, scaled and sustained their practices while working to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and belonging in an industry that can be unwelcoming to diverse perspectives and identities.

“Given the first couple of episodes, it promises to be a source of inspiration and support for advisors who may not feel they fully belong in the industry,” Mulholland says.

With only six episodes in the past three months, the podcast doesn’t have a defined release schedule yet.

“Sustainable Finance Podcast”

“If you want to stay up to speed on the state of sustainable investing today, this is a great podcast,” says Samuel Adams, CEO and co-founder of Vert Asset Management. Each week — and sometimes three times a week — Paul Ellis, the show’s host, interviews “the folks that are toiling in the engine room of making capitalism more sustainable,” Adams says. Guests include sustainable finance experts from top companies and organizations, including the United Nations Capital Development Fund, FTSE Russell and Allianz Global Investors.

“For sheer breadth of coverage of the field, it’s hard to beat this podcast,” Adams says. “Guests come from all over the world and from fields like research, asset management, science, energy, banking, venture capital, food and agriculture (and) policy.”

Look for new episodes Sundays, Mondays or Wednesdays.

“Poetry of Impact”

Here’s another great podcast for financial advisors interested in sustainable or impact investing. The show’s host Gino Borges “brings on some of the most influential leaders in sustainable investing to discuss the deeper reasons for shifting capital towards impact,” Adams says. “The guest list is focused on founders of impact companies and includes many of the legends that developed the field, as well as newer players who are developing cutting-edge solutions.”

You’ll hear fascinating stories about childhood influences, professional journeys and future plans thanks to Borges’ talent for asking questions that illuminate his guests’ underlying motivations for the work they do.

Episode releases can be a bit sporadic, but when they drop, it’s usually on Mondays.

“Standard Deviations”

Hosted by Daniel Crosby, chief behavioral officer at Brinker Capital, who has a Ph.D. in psychology, “Standard Deviations” is another favorite financial advisor podcast.

The podcast “is like the most fabulous dinner party that you will ever receive an invite to,” says Joy Lere, a psychologist and consultant specializing in behavioral finance, who has appeared on the show. His guests “are the people you’d actually want to chat with at a punch bowl.”

These industry experts “fold their own humanity into intellectual conversations,” resulting in “money discussions that are about far more than math,” she says. The “podcast discussions alone model how to listen, connect deeper and ask smart questions, skills that will be part of an advisor’s alpha in the future ahead.”

Look for new episodes every Thursday.

“Financial Advisor Success”

Michael Kitces is “the godfather when it comes to creating content for financial advisors” to help them build their businesses, says financial coach and investing consultant Brad Johnson, who also hosts “The Elite Advisor Podcast.” Kitces knows the financial industry through and through.

You can think of the “Financial Advisor Success” podcast as “the fireside chat audio version of (Kitces’s) blog, Kitces.com,” Johnson says. It focuses on distilling both the benefits and challenges of building advisory firms, as told by their founders. Recent episodes include topics such as creating value for next-generation clients, getting paid to market your own expertise and helping families with multigenerational wealth.

Look for new episodes every Tuesday.

“Invest Like the Best”

In “Invest Like the Best,” host Patrick O’Shaughnessy, who is also a chartered financial analyst and CEO of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, interviews the most interesting people he can find, “whose stories will help you better invest your time and your money,” according to his website. Downloaded more than 10 million times, it’s a show not to miss.

“(O’Shaughnessy) is an incredible host who is curious about all things finance, has a platform that allows him to connect with experts in all kinds of eclectic fields and, most importantly, he asks intelligent questions and gives his guests the space to answer them,” Johnson says.

Giving his guests space to talk is so important to O’Shaughnessy that he’s even edited himself out of episodes, Johnson says. What more could you ask of a podcast host?

Stay tuned for new episodes every Tuesday.

“Fiduciary U Podcast”

Financial advisors who work with employer-sponsored retirement plans may be particularly interested in this podcast. Hosted by Josh Itzoe, the founder & CEO of FiduciaryWor(k)s and author of “The Fiduciary Formula and Fixing the 401(k),” Fiduciary U focuses on corporate retirement planning. It’s designed to help decision-makers be more effective at what they do by sharing best practices, industry trends and new ideas. “Whether you offer retirement plans or are considering entering the space, this podcast features experts offering industry insights, best practices and more to strategically scale your practice,” says Aaron Schumm, CEO of Vestwell.

Look for new episodes on Mondays.

“The Advisor Lab”

If marketing is the bane of your existence, you need to listen to “The Advisor Lab” by CION Investments, a financial advisor marketing platform. The podcast focuses on marketing for financial advisors and is intended to help advisors find inspiration and fresh insights from thought leaders across various industries. It highlights the stories of those who have used innovative marketing and communication strategies to build successful businesses.

Matthew Ricks, a certified financial planner who focuses on working with the special needs community, likes that the podcast features guests from both inside and outside the financial industry, so you get “different perspectives versus hearing the same voices each episode.”

Recent topics include building a successful sales organization and finding balance between your clients’ financial goals and personal values.

New episodes usually air on Wednesdays.

