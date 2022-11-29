Whether you enjoy a lively beach town or prefer the peacefulness and beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the…

Whether you enjoy a lively beach town or prefer the peacefulness and beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Upcountry, South Carolina is a popular destination for both tourists and those looking to put down some roots. The Palmetto State has a population of more than 5.1 million people, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, gaining almost half a million people over the past decade. The coastal, inland or even mountainous metro areas give residents and visitors completely different experiences, and South Carolina’s reasonable cost of living makes life a little easier.

Out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., five are located in South Carolina. Based on information used to calculate the 2022-2023 Best Places to Live in the U.S. ranking — including cost of living, job market, quality of high school education and desirability, among other factors — we’ve compiled all the details to help you determine which major South Carolina metro area is right for you.

[READ: How to Decide Where to Live.]

Here are the best places to live in South Carolina:

— Myrtle Beach.

— Greenville.

— Charleston.

— Spartanburg.

— Columbia.

5. Columbia

Best Places to Live 2022-2023 Rank:80

Metro Population: 832,925

Median Home Price: $275,350

Average Annual Salary: $47,420

Columbia, South Carolina’s capital city, is centrally located in the state and ranks No. 80 on the overall Best Places to Live list for 2022-2023. While Columbia doesn’t offer the picturesque landscapes of other metro areas on the list, the relatively low cost of living may be the reason why the city’s population grew by 2.9% between 2016 and 2021 due to net migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Columbia-area residents spend just 23.51% of the median annual household income on housing, which includes median monthly mortgage payments, median rental payments and property taxes.

4. Spartanburg

Best Places to Live 2022-2023 Rank: 62

Metro Population: 313,791

Median Home Price: $156,300

Average Annual Salary: $46,650

Ranking No. 62 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Spartanburg is well-known for its charming scenery and history that predates the Revolutionary War. Spartanburg residents spend 21.68% of the area’s median household income on housing costs, making it the 24th-most affordable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. With a population growth of 8.28% between 2016 and 2021, Spartanburg also ranks No. 11 in the Fastest-Growing Places list. The area has the highest per capita college student population of any major city in South Carolina and some of the most sought-after high schools, attracting many families to this small city.

[See: 20 Moving Tips and Tricks.]

3. Charleston

Best Places to Live 2022-2023 Rank:49

Metro Population: 790,955

Median Home Price: $448,646

Average Annual Salary: $50,810

Cobblestone streets, distinct architectural styles and Spanish moss-draped trees are just a few notable features of this enchanting city. Charleston takes the No. 49 spot on the overall Best Places to Live list and No. 18 for desirability out of the 150 most populous metros in the U.S. Charleston has a booming restaurant scene, providing plenty of places to eat and drink while enjoying local entertainment. The metro area also ranks 13th for best air quality, where residents and travelers can enjoy resort living and beach access at nearby islands such as Kiawah Island, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.

2. Greenville

Best Places to Live 2022-2023 Rank:43

Metro Population: 908,680

Median Home Price: $320,388

Average Annual Salary: $47,100

Located at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville ranks No. 43 on the overall Best Places to Live list for 2022-2023. The city’s population grew by 5% between 2016 and 2021 due to net migration. Recent population growth comes largely from manufacturing jobs with companies like GE and Michelin moving into the area. Greenville is also known for its relatively low cost of living, ranking No. 15 most affordable as 21.21% of median household income goes toward housing costs. More than 60% of residents own a home in Greenville, and development downtown has resulted in new condominiums and apartment complexes.

[SEE: The Best Places to Live Near the Mountains.]

1. Myrtle Beach

Best Places to Live 2022-2023 Rank:37

Metro Population: 481,489

Median Home Price: $198,600

Average Annual Salary: $39,250

Ranking No. 37 on the overall Best Places to Live list for 2022-2023, Myrtle Beach is not only a hot tourist destination for avid beachgoers, but also a place for young professionals, families and retirees to call home. This city and vacation resort is the fastest-growing metro area in the U.S., with 17.72% population growth due to net migration between 2016 and 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Myrtle Beach also ranked No. 4 for desirability, based on a SurveyMonkey survey of 3,600 U.S. residents asking where they would prefer to live.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Live By the Beach in the U.S. in 2022-2023

The 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

The Best Places to Live in Tennessee

The Best Places to Live in South Carolina originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/30/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.