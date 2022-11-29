Tesla competitors: 7 rival EV stocks to buy:

These electric vehicle stocks could catch up with Tesla. The electric vehicle market is projected to grow 24.5% annually and…

The electric vehicle market is projected to grow 24.5% annually and reach $980 billion by 2028, according to market research firm Facts and Factors. Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA) is the clear EV market leader, but it has been operating mostly free of competition. EV startups and legacy automakers are now bringing new EV models to the market. Tesla’s U.S. market share of new registered EVs has already fallen from 79% in 2020 to 65% through the third quarter, and its global EV share has dropped to around 17%. Here are seven of the best EV stocks to buy other than Tesla, according to Bank of America.

Nio Inc. (NIO)

Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio have been under pressure in the past two years thanks to broad-based weakness in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. Chinese regulators are cracking down on tech companies, while U.S. regulators are threatening to delist Chinese stocks that do not comply with rigorous new accounting standards. Nio recently reported 10,059 vehicle deliveries in October, up 174% year over year. Analyst Ming Hsun Lee says Nio has a strong model pipeline and has competitive advantages in the premium smart EV market. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $15 price target for Nio stock, which closed at $10.50 on Nov. 29.

Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Li Auto is another leading Chinese EV maker and was the first to sell an extended-range EV. The company’s first model, the Li One, is a large SUV. Li reported 10,052 vehicle deliveries in October, up 31% from a year ago. Li said its cumulative delivery total is now up to 221,067 vehicles. Lee says Li also has an impressive model pipeline, including the recently launched Li L8. In addition, he says the company will benefit from deeper luxury EV penetration in China. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $39 price target for LI stock, which closed at $18.53 on Nov. 29.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive is an EV pure-play startup that went public in November 2021 and began delivering its first R1T electric pickup trucks the following month. Rivian has some high-profile financial backers, including Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Ford Motor Co. (F) — although Ford sold about 15 million Rivian shares in May 2022. Rivian recently confirmed it is expecting to produce just 25,000 vehicles in 2022. Analyst John Murphy says Rivian is one of the most viable U.S. startup EV companies and poses a competitive threat to legacy automakers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for RIVN stock, which closed at $28.85 on Nov. 29.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng is another Chinese EV startup targeting the mid-level and high-end segments of the market. XPeng launched its G3 SUV in 2018 and its P7 sports sedan in 2020. XPeng reported 5,101 vehicle deliveries in October, down 49% from a year ago. However, XPeng has reported 103,654 deliveries through the first 10 months of 2022, up 56% compared to 2021. Lee says XPeng has an attractive valuation given forecast of 76% growth in 2023, and upcoming new model launches could be bullish catalysts. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $31 price target for XPEV stock, which closed at $7.34 on Nov. 29. Shares went on to soar on Nov. 30 following overtly positive guidance.

General Motors Co. (GM)

General Motors has not been shy about its plan to overtake Tesla as the top U.S. EV seller by the mid-2020s. GM has announced $35 billion in planned EV investments through 2025. While most EV startups are unprofitable and trade at steep valuations, GM reported $3.3 billion in net income in the most recent quarter and trades at just 6.5 times forward earnings. Murphy says GM is successfully leveraging cash flow from its core legacy business to invest in next-generation technology. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $90 price target for GM stock, which closed at $39.75 on Nov. 30.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM)

Japan’s Toyota Motor is one of the world’s largest automakers. The company plans to invest half of its $70 billion budget over the next nine years in EVs, including 70 planned electrified models by 2025. Analyst Kei Nihonyanagi says Toyota’s long-term competitive strength, its proactive approach to shareholder returns and its EV battery business make the stock an excellent long-term investment. In addition, Nihonyanagi says Toyota can leverage its technological capabilities to promote decarbonization initiatives, and he projects record profits in coming years. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $171.57 price target for TM stock, which closed at $145.40 on Nov. 29.

Ford Motor Co. (F)

Legacy automaker Ford plans to spend $50 billion on EV models through 2026 and is hoping to produce 2 million EVs annually by that time. In October, Ford’s EV sales grew 120%, roughly double the growth rate of the overall EV market. Ford’s F-150 Lightning was the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. with 2,436 sales in the month. Murphy says Ford is leveraging its Ford Blue and Ford Pro businesses to fund its Model e EV segment and its connected technology business. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $28 price target for F stock, which closed at $13.75 on Nov. 29.

