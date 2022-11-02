WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2022, 3:18 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $338.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $932.2 million, or $7.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.76 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $10.20 to $11 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROK

