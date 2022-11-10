Premios CMA Awards 2022: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

(CNN) — La música country tuvo una gran fiesta este miércoles por la noche durante la entrega de los Premios…

(CNN) — La música country tuvo una gran fiesta este miércoles por la noche durante la entrega de los Premios CMA Awards.

La nominada por primera vez, Lainey Wilson, encabezó la lista de nominados antes del espectáculo y terminó la noche con importantes victorias, incluyendo nuevo artista del año y vocalista femenina del año.

Wilson dijo en un discurso de aceptación: “Sé que soy nueva para mucha gente, pero no los decepcionaré. Lo prometo”.

Luke Combs también tuvo una gran noche, subiendo al escenario tanto para cantar como ganador. Combs ganó el codiciado premio al artista del año y al álbum del año.

La noche comenzó con un emotivo homenaje a la fallecida Loretta Lynn, con Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire y Carrie Underwood subiendo juntas al escenario. Jerry Lee Lewis, quien murió el mes pasado a los 87 años, también fue homenajeado en una actuación de Elle King y The Black Keys.

Otros artistas incluyeron a Kelly Clarkson, quien actuó con Kelsea Ballerini y Carly Pearce, y Luke Bryan, quien cumplió una doble función como anfitrión junto a Peyton Manning.

Dierks Bentley y Wilson también estaban entre un grupo de artistas que subieron al escenario para honrar a Alan Jackson, el ganador del premio Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

A continuación se muestra una lista de ganadores:

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Luke Combs *GANADOR

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SENCILLO DEL AÑO

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis con Luke Bryan

“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini con Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *GANADOR

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs *GANADOR

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis con Luke Bryan *GANADOR

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leav” – Chris Stapleton

VOCALISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson *GANADORA

VOCALISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton *GANADOR

Morgan Wallen

GRUPO VOCAL DEL AÑO

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *GANADOR

Zac Brown Band

DÚO VOCAL DEL AÑO

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *GANADOR

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

EVENTO MUSICAL DEL AÑO

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley con BRELAND & HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean y Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland con Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never – Cole Swindell con Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde *GANADOR

MÚSICO DEL AÑO

Jenee Fleenor, violín *GANADOR

Paul Franklin, guitarra steel

Brent Mason, guitarra

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitarra

VIDEO MUSICAL DEL AÑO

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Versión de Taylor) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift con Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland con Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell con Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *GANADOR

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson *GANADOR

