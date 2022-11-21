CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 805¼ 808¾ 786 800¼ —3 Mar 824 827 804½ 819 —3 May 834 836¼ 814¼ 828 —3½ Jul 833½ 839¾ 818½ 831 —4¼ Sep 839 844½ 825 837 —3¾ Dec 850½ 852½ 833 844½ —4¾ Mar 854¾ 854¾ 835¼ 847¼ —5½ May 848¼ 848¼ 830 830 —17¾ Jul 808¼ 808¼ 794¾ 804¾ —4¼ Est. sales 77,519. Fri.’s sales 89,912 Fri.’s open int 348,413, up 2,544 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 666½ 666¾ 657¼ 661¾ —6 Mar 669 669¼ 660¼ 666 —4 May 667 667 659¼ 664½ —3½ Jul 662¼ 662¼ 654¼ 658¾ —3¾ Sep 622 622 616½ 619¾ —3 Dec 610 610 604¾ 607¾ —2¾ Mar 614¾ 615¾ 611½ 614½ —2¾ May 618½ 618½ 615¼ 617¾ —2 Jul 616 616 613½ 616 —1¾ Dec 564¼ 565 563½ 565 —2 Dec 527 527 525 525 —7¼ Est. sales 229,788. Fri.’s sales 289,517 Fri.’s open int 1,397,823 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 395 399¼ 391¾ 399¼ +3 Mar 390¼ 397¼ 386½ 397¼ +6¼ May 392 392 392 392 +2 Est. sales 549. Fri.’s sales 544 Fri.’s open int 4,214 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1427¼ 1437½ 1417¼ 1435¾ +7½ Mar 1432½ 1442 1422 1440½ +7¼ May 1438 1448½ 1428¼ 1446¾ +7 Jul 1440½ 1450¾ 1430¾ 1449¼ +7 Aug 1417½ 1433½ 1417 1432 +6 Sep 1391 1396¼ 1382¼ 1396¼ +4¾ Nov 1370 1377¾ 1363 1376 +2½ Jan 1365¾ 1379½ 1365¾ 1377¼ +1¾ Mar 1362½ 1367¼ 1358½ 1367 +1¾ May 1361 1362 1353¾ 1362 +1¼ Nov 1309¼ 1314¼ 1308¼ 1310 —4¼ Est. sales 93,677. Fri.’s sales 113,832 Fri.’s open int 623,875, up 6,962

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.