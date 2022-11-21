Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 805¼ 808¾ 786 800¼ —3
Mar 824 827 804½ 819 —3
May 834 836¼ 814¼ 828 —3½
Jul 833½ 839¾ 818½ 831 —4¼
Sep 839 844½ 825 837 —3¾
Dec 850½ 852½ 833 844½ —4¾
Mar 854¾ 854¾ 835¼ 847¼ —5½
May 848¼ 848¼ 830 830 —17¾
Jul 808¼ 808¼ 794¾ 804¾ —4¼
Est. sales 77,519. Fri.’s sales 89,912
Fri.’s open int 348,413, up 2,544
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 666½ 666¾ 657¼ 661¾ —6
Mar 669 669¼ 660¼ 666 —4
May 667 667 659¼ 664½ —3½
Jul 662¼ 662¼ 654¼ 658¾ —3¾
Sep 622 622 616½ 619¾ —3
Dec 610 610 604¾ 607¾ —2¾
Mar 614¾ 615¾ 611½ 614½ —2¾
May 618½ 618½ 615¼ 617¾ —2
Jul 616 616 613½ 616 —1¾
Dec 564¼ 565 563½ 565 —2
Dec 527 527 525 525 —7¼
Est. sales 229,788. Fri.’s sales 289,517
Fri.’s open int 1,397,823
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 395 399¼ 391¾ 399¼ +3
Mar 390¼ 397¼ 386½ 397¼ +6¼
May 392 392 392 392 +2
Est. sales 549. Fri.’s sales 544
Fri.’s open int 4,214
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1427¼ 1437½ 1417¼ 1435¾ +7½
Mar 1432½ 1442 1422 1440½ +7¼
May 1438 1448½ 1428¼ 1446¾ +7
Jul 1440½ 1450¾ 1430¾ 1449¼ +7
Aug 1417½ 1433½ 1417 1432 +6
Sep 1391 1396¼ 1382¼ 1396¼ +4¾
Nov 1370 1377¾ 1363 1376 +2½
Jan 1365¾ 1379½ 1365¾ 1377¼ +1¾
Mar 1362½ 1367¼ 1358½ 1367 +1¾
May 1361 1362 1353¾ 1362 +1¼
Nov 1309¼ 1314¼ 1308¼ 1310 —4¼
Est. sales 93,677. Fri.’s sales 113,832
Fri.’s open int 623,875, up 6,962

