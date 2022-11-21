CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|805¼
|808¾
|786
|800¼
|—3
|Mar
|824
|827
|804½
|819
|—3
|May
|834
|836¼
|814¼
|828
|—3½
|Jul
|833½
|839¾
|818½
|831
|—4¼
|Sep
|839
|844½
|825
|837
|—3¾
|Dec
|850½
|852½
|833
|844½
|—4¾
|Mar
|854¾
|854¾
|835¼
|847¼
|—5½
|May
|848¼
|848¼
|830
|830
|—17¾
|Jul
|808¼
|808¼
|794¾
|804¾
|—4¼
|Est. sales 77,519.
|Fri.’s sales 89,912
|Fri.’s open int 348,413,
|up 2,544
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|666½
|666¾
|657¼
|661¾
|—6
|Mar
|669
|669¼
|660¼
|666
|—4
|May
|667
|667
|659¼
|664½
|—3½
|Jul
|662¼
|662¼
|654¼
|658¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|622
|622
|616½
|619¾
|—3
|Dec
|610
|610
|604¾
|607¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|614¾
|615¾
|611½
|614½
|—2¾
|May
|618½
|618½
|615¼
|617¾
|—2
|Jul
|616
|616
|613½
|616
|—1¾
|Dec
|564¼
|565
|563½
|565
|—2
|Dec
|527
|527
|525
|525
|—7¼
|Est. sales 229,788.
|Fri.’s sales 289,517
|Fri.’s open int 1,397,823
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|395
|399¼
|391¾
|399¼
|+3
|Mar
|390¼
|397¼
|386½
|397¼
|+6¼
|May
|392
|392
|392
|392
|+2
|Est. sales 549.
|Fri.’s sales 544
|Fri.’s open int 4,214
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1427¼
|1437½
|1417¼
|1435¾
|+7½
|Mar
|1432½
|1442
|1422
|1440½
|+7¼
|May
|1438
|1448½
|1428¼
|1446¾
|+7
|Jul
|1440½
|1450¾
|1430¾
|1449¼
|+7
|Aug
|1417½
|1433½
|1417
|1432
|+6
|Sep
|1391
|1396¼
|1382¼
|1396¼
|+4¾
|Nov
|1370
|1377¾
|1363
|1376
|+2½
|Jan
|1365¾
|1379½
|1365¾
|1377¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|1362½
|1367¼
|1358½
|1367
|+1¾
|May
|1361
|1362
|1353¾
|1362
|+1¼
|Nov
|1309¼
|1314¼
|1308¼
|1310
|—4¼
|Est. sales 93,677.
|Fri.’s sales 113,832
|Fri.’s open int 623,875,
|up 6,962
