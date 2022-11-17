RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 818¼ 818¼ 793¾ 807¼ —10¼
Mar 837¼ 837¼ 814½ 825½ —11¾
May 844¼ 845¾ 825½ 836½ —10¾
Jul 849½ 849½ 829¾ 840¼ —10¾
Sep 857 857 836½ 846¾ —10¾
Dec 863 863¾ 845¾ 855¾ —10½
Mar 851 864¼ 850½ 864¼ —5¼
May 853 853 849 849 —15
Jul 810½ 818½ 810 817 —3¼
Est. sales 83,193. Wed.’s sales 111,598
Wed.’s open int 344,619
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 665 667¾ 654¾ 666¼ +1
Mar 667 669 657 667¾
May 665¾ 667½ 656 666 ¼
Jul 660¼ 661¾ 650¾ 660 ¾
Sep 624½ 624½ 616 622½ —2¾
Dec 613¼ 613¾ 607 611 —3½
Mar 615¼ 618 614 618 —3¼
May 617 620¼ 617 620¼ —3¼
Jul 619½ 619½ 614¾ 618 —3¼
Dec 565½ 565¾ 564 564¾ —4½
Est. sales 248,770. Wed.’s sales 297,628
Wed.’s open int 1,417,635
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 397 397½ 390¼ 395½
Mar 392¼ 395¾ 388¾ 393¾ +1
May 392 392 392 392 —1¼
Est. sales 380. Wed.’s sales 588
Wed.’s open int 4,340
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1430 1431¾ 1406¾ 1416¼ —13
Mar 1435¼ 1437¼ 1412¾ 1421¾ —13
May 1443 1443 1419 1428 —12¾
Jul 1444 1444¾ 1421¾ 1429¾ —13
Aug 1425¼ 1425¼ 1408¾ 1414¾ —12½
Sep 1392¾ 1393½ 1375½ 1381 —14¾
Nov 1378 1380¾ 1357½ 1363½ —15½
Jan 1378 1378 1361½ 1364½ —16½
Mar 1357 1358 1354¼ 1354¼ —16¾
May 1360 1360 1350 1353 —13¼
Jul 1353¾ 1353¾ 1353¾ 1353¾ —12½
Nov 1318¼ 1319 1308¼ 1310 —9¾
Est. sales 135,077. Wed.’s sales 167,595
Wed.’s open int 611,529

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up