CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|818¼
|818¼
|793¾
|807¼
|—10¼
|Mar
|837¼
|837¼
|814½
|825½
|—11¾
|May
|844¼
|845¾
|825½
|836½
|—10¾
|Jul
|849½
|849½
|829¾
|840¼
|—10¾
|Sep
|857
|857
|836½
|846¾
|—10¾
|Dec
|863
|863¾
|845¾
|855¾
|—10½
|Mar
|851
|864¼
|850½
|864¼
|—5¼
|May
|853
|853
|849
|849
|—15
|Jul
|810½
|818½
|810
|817
|—3¼
|Est. sales 83,193.
|Wed.’s sales 111,598
|Wed.’s open int 344,619
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|665
|667¾
|654¾
|666¼
|+1
|Mar
|667
|669
|657
|667¾
|+¼
|May
|665¾
|667½
|656
|666
|—
|¼
|Jul
|660¼
|661¾
|650¾
|660
|—
|¾
|Sep
|624½
|624½
|616
|622½
|—2¾
|Dec
|613¼
|613¾
|607
|611
|—3½
|Mar
|615¼
|618
|614
|618
|—3¼
|May
|617
|620¼
|617
|620¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|619½
|619½
|614¾
|618
|—3¼
|Dec
|565½
|565¾
|564
|564¾
|—4½
|Est. sales 248,770.
|Wed.’s sales 297,628
|Wed.’s open int 1,417,635
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|397
|397½
|390¼
|395½
|Mar
|392¼
|395¾
|388¾
|393¾
|+1
|May
|392
|392
|392
|392
|—1¼
|Est. sales 380.
|Wed.’s sales 588
|Wed.’s open int 4,340
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1430
|1431¾
|1406¾
|1416¼
|—13
|Mar
|1435¼
|1437¼
|1412¾
|1421¾
|—13
|May
|1443
|1443
|1419
|1428
|—12¾
|Jul
|1444
|1444¾
|1421¾
|1429¾
|—13
|Aug
|1425¼
|1425¼
|1408¾
|1414¾
|—12½
|Sep
|1392¾
|1393½
|1375½
|1381
|—14¾
|Nov
|1378
|1380¾
|1357½
|1363½
|—15½
|Jan
|1378
|1378
|1361½
|1364½
|—16½
|Mar
|1357
|1358
|1354¼
|1354¼
|—16¾
|May
|1360
|1360
|1350
|1353
|—13¼
|Jul
|1353¾
|1353¾
|1353¾
|1353¾
|—12½
|Nov
|1318¼
|1319
|1308¼
|1310
|—9¾
|Est. sales 135,077.
|Wed.’s sales 167,595
|Wed.’s open int 611,529
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.