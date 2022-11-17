CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 818¼ 818¼ 793¾ 807¼ —10¼ Mar 837¼ 837¼ 814½ 825½ —11¾ May 844¼ 845¾ 825½ 836½ —10¾ Jul 849½ 849½ 829¾ 840¼ —10¾ Sep 857 857 836½ 846¾ —10¾ Dec 863 863¾ 845¾ 855¾ —10½ Mar 851 864¼ 850½ 864¼ —5¼ May 853 853 849 849 —15 Jul 810½ 818½ 810 817 —3¼ Est. sales 83,193. Wed.’s sales 111,598 Wed.’s open int 344,619 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 665 667¾ 654¾ 666¼ +1 Mar 667 669 657 667¾ +¼ May 665¾ 667½ 656 666 — ¼ Jul 660¼ 661¾ 650¾ 660 — ¾ Sep 624½ 624½ 616 622½ —2¾ Dec 613¼ 613¾ 607 611 —3½ Mar 615¼ 618 614 618 —3¼ May 617 620¼ 617 620¼ —3¼ Jul 619½ 619½ 614¾ 618 —3¼ Dec 565½ 565¾ 564 564¾ —4½ Est. sales 248,770. Wed.’s sales 297,628 Wed.’s open int 1,417,635 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 397 397½ 390¼ 395½ Mar 392¼ 395¾ 388¾ 393¾ +1 May 392 392 392 392 —1¼ Est. sales 380. Wed.’s sales 588 Wed.’s open int 4,340 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1430 1431¾ 1406¾ 1416¼ —13 Mar 1435¼ 1437¼ 1412¾ 1421¾ —13 May 1443 1443 1419 1428 —12¾ Jul 1444 1444¾ 1421¾ 1429¾ —13 Aug 1425¼ 1425¼ 1408¾ 1414¾ —12½ Sep 1392¾ 1393½ 1375½ 1381 —14¾ Nov 1378 1380¾ 1357½ 1363½ —15½ Jan 1378 1378 1361½ 1364½ —16½ Mar 1357 1358 1354¼ 1354¼ —16¾ May 1360 1360 1350 1353 —13¼ Jul 1353¾ 1353¾ 1353¾ 1353¾ —12½ Nov 1318¼ 1319 1308¼ 1310 —9¾ Est. sales 135,077. Wed.’s sales 167,595 Wed.’s open int 611,529

