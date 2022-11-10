CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|806¾
|815¾
|795½
|804
|—2½
|Mar
|828
|837
|817
|826¼
|—1½
|May
|840¾
|848½
|829
|837¾
|—1½
|Jul
|847¼
|853¾
|835¼
|844¾
|Sep
|856¾
|861
|844
|853¼
|+¾
|Dec
|866¼
|871½
|854¾
|863¼
|+1½
|Mar
|868½
|874¼
|859
|860¾
|—3¾
|May
|859
|869¼
|858¾
|869¼
|+11¼
|Jul
|818½
|818½
|818
|818
|+2
|Est. sales 119,624.
|Wed.’s sales 199,855
|Wed.’s open int 353,004,
|up 2,161
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|664½
|667¼
|653¼
|654¼
|—10¼
|Mar
|670½
|673
|659½
|660¼
|—10¼
|May
|670¼
|672½
|659½
|660
|—10½
|Jul
|665¾
|667¾
|655
|655¾
|—10¼
|Sep
|627
|627½
|618¾
|619½
|—7¼
|Dec
|614¼
|615¾
|606½
|607¾
|—6½
|Mar
|621
|622
|613½
|614¾
|—6½
|May
|620
|621
|617
|617
|—6½
|Jul
|616½
|617¼
|613½
|615¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|577½
|577¾
|576½
|576½
|+¾
|Dec
|564½
|569
|564
|564
|—1½
|Dec
|530
|530
|529½
|529½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 326,521.
|Wed.’s sales 525,718
|Wed.’s open int 1,480,687
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|385¼
|388
|378½
|378½
|—2
|Mar
|385
|386¾
|380
|381
|—
|¾
|May
|383½
|383½
|383½
|383½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 136.
|Wed.’s sales 181
|Wed.’s open int 4,565,
|up 7
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1464
|1465
|1430¾
|1430¾
|—29
|Jan
|1452
|1459¼
|1421¾
|1422¼
|—29¾
|Mar
|1456¾
|1464
|1427
|1427½
|—29¾
|May
|1462¾
|1470¼
|1433¾
|1434¼
|—29½
|Jul
|1464¾
|1470¾
|1435½
|1436
|—28¾
|Aug
|1442¾
|1447¼
|1418½
|1420
|—25½
|Sep
|1406¼
|1406¼
|1380¼
|1382¾
|—23¼
|Nov
|1385¾
|1390¾
|1361¾
|1364¼
|—22¼
|Jan
|1391¾
|1391¾
|1364¼
|1365
|—23¼
|Mar
|1360¼
|1362¾
|1360¼
|1362¾
|—17
|May
|1375
|1375
|1351¾
|1352
|—23¾
|Nov
|1335
|1335
|1310¾
|1312½
|—22
|Est. sales 202,348.
|Wed.’s sales 194,535
|Wed.’s open int 609,749
