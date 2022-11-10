ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 806¾ 815¾ 795½ 804 —2½
Mar 828 837 817 826¼ —1½
May 840¾ 848½ 829 837¾ —1½
Jul 847¼ 853¾ 835¼ 844¾
Sep 856¾ 861 844 853¼
Dec 866¼ 871½ 854¾ 863¼ +1½
Mar 868½ 874¼ 859 860¾ —3¾
May 859 869¼ 858¾ 869¼ +11¼
Jul 818½ 818½ 818 818 +2
Est. sales 119,624. Wed.’s sales 199,855
Wed.’s open int 353,004, up 2,161
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 664½ 667¼ 653¼ 654¼ —10¼
Mar 670½ 673 659½ 660¼ —10¼
May 670¼ 672½ 659½ 660 —10½
Jul 665¾ 667¾ 655 655¾ —10¼
Sep 627 627½ 618¾ 619½ —7¼
Dec 614¼ 615¾ 606½ 607¾ —6½
Mar 621 622 613½ 614¾ —6½
May 620 621 617 617 —6½
Jul 616½ 617¼ 613½ 615¼ —5¼
Sep 577½ 577¾ 576½ 576½
Dec 564½ 569 564 564 —1½
Dec 530 530 529½ 529½ ¾
Est. sales 326,521. Wed.’s sales 525,718
Wed.’s open int 1,480,687
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 385¼ 388 378½ 378½ —2
Mar 385 386¾ 380 381 ¾
May 383½ 383½ 383½ 383½ ¾
Est. sales 136. Wed.’s sales 181
Wed.’s open int 4,565, up 7
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1464 1465 1430¾ 1430¾ —29
Jan 1452 1459¼ 1421¾ 1422¼ —29¾
Mar 1456¾ 1464 1427 1427½ —29¾
May 1462¾ 1470¼ 1433¾ 1434¼ —29½
Jul 1464¾ 1470¾ 1435½ 1436 —28¾
Aug 1442¾ 1447¼ 1418½ 1420 —25½
Sep 1406¼ 1406¼ 1380¼ 1382¾ —23¼
Nov 1385¾ 1390¾ 1361¾ 1364¼ —22¼
Jan 1391¾ 1391¾ 1364¼ 1365 —23¼
Mar 1360¼ 1362¾ 1360¼ 1362¾ —17
May 1375 1375 1351¾ 1352 —23¾
Nov 1335 1335 1310¾ 1312½ —22
Est. sales 202,348. Wed.’s sales 194,535
Wed.’s open int 609,749

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

