OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 806¾ 815¾ 795½ 804 —2½ Mar 828 837 817 826¼ —1½ May 840¾ 848½ 829 837¾ —1½ Jul 847¼ 853¾ 835¼ 844¾ Sep 856¾ 861 844 853¼ +¾ Dec 866¼ 871½ 854¾ 863¼ +1½ Mar 868½ 874¼ 859 860¾ —3¾ May 859 869¼ 858¾ 869¼ +11¼ Jul 818½ 818½ 818 818 +2 Est. sales 119,624. Wed.’s sales 199,855 Wed.’s open int 353,004, up 2,161 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 664½ 667¼ 653¼ 654¼ —10¼ Mar 670½ 673 659½ 660¼ —10¼ May 670¼ 672½ 659½ 660 —10½ Jul 665¾ 667¾ 655 655¾ —10¼ Sep 627 627½ 618¾ 619½ —7¼ Dec 614¼ 615¾ 606½ 607¾ —6½ Mar 621 622 613½ 614¾ —6½ May 620 621 617 617 —6½ Jul 616½ 617¼ 613½ 615¼ —5¼ Sep 577½ 577¾ 576½ 576½ +¾ Dec 564½ 569 564 564 —1½ Dec 530 530 529½ 529½ — ¾ Est. sales 326,521. Wed.’s sales 525,718 Wed.’s open int 1,480,687 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 385¼ 388 378½ 378½ —2 Mar 385 386¾ 380 381 — ¾ May 383½ 383½ 383½ 383½ — ¾ Est. sales 136. Wed.’s sales 181 Wed.’s open int 4,565, up 7 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1464 1465 1430¾ 1430¾ —29 Jan 1452 1459¼ 1421¾ 1422¼ —29¾ Mar 1456¾ 1464 1427 1427½ —29¾ May 1462¾ 1470¼ 1433¾ 1434¼ —29½ Jul 1464¾ 1470¾ 1435½ 1436 —28¾ Aug 1442¾ 1447¼ 1418½ 1420 —25½ Sep 1406¼ 1406¼ 1380¼ 1382¾ —23¼ Nov 1385¾ 1390¾ 1361¾ 1364¼ —22¼ Jan 1391¾ 1391¾ 1364¼ 1365 —23¼ Mar 1360¼ 1362¾ 1360¼ 1362¾ —17 May 1375 1375 1351¾ 1352 —23¾ Nov 1335 1335 1310¾ 1312½ —22 Est. sales 202,348. Wed.’s sales 194,535 Wed.’s open int 609,749

