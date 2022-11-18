RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 3:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 21

Adamas One – Scottsdale, Ariz., 7.2 million shares, priced $4.50-$5, managed by Alexander Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JEWL. Business: Early-stage producer of lab-grown diamonds for jewelry and industry.

