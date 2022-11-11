Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 14

Genelux – Westlake Village, Calif., 2.5 million shares, priced $6-$7, managed by The Benchmark Company/Brookline Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GNLX. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing oncolytic viral immunotherapies for sold tumors.

