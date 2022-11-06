How Your Capital One Card May Help You Score Tickets to See Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has announced her 2023 tour following last month’s release of her latest album, “Midnights.” While The Eras Tour…

Taylor Swift has announced her 2023 tour following last month’s release of her latest album, “Midnights.” While The Eras Tour is expected to sell out quickly — with ticket prices as low as $49 — Capital One cardholders have an advantage when it comes to securing a seat in a stadium full of Swifties.

Before tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 18, anyone with a Capital One debit or credit card will have presale access beginning Nov. 15. While Ticketmaster’s TaylorSwiftTix Verified Fan Presale will launch earlier that same day, a second round of tickets will be available exclusively to Capital One cardholders.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

To be eligible, cardholders will need to visit the ticketing website on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. local venue time, and use the first six digits of your Capital One card number to gain entry to the Capital One Cardholder Presale. Sales are limited to six tickets per transaction while supplies last.

Keep in mind, you must use an eligible Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to complete your purchase, which excludes Capital One issued private label retail cards. Also, if you’ve recently applied for a Capital One card but have yet to receive it, you won’t be eligible if you receive your new card after the presale window or after presale tickets have sold out.

Capital One is the presenting sponsor of The Eras Tour, which will be Swift’s first since 2018. She’s launched four original albums since that time, and with “Midnights” she has made history — she’s the first artist to place songs in all top 10 Billboard spots at the same time.

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

If you’re looking for the best Capital One card to use to purchase tickets, check out these options:

Capital One Cash Back Cards

— Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Spark Cash Plus

— Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Rewards Cards

— Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Spark Miles for Business

— Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard

Capital One Student Cards

— Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Journey Student Rewards from Capital One

Capital One Secured Cards

— Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

More from U.S. News

What Benefits Does World Elite Mastercard Offer?

What Credit Score Do I Need to Get a Credit Card?

How Credit Card Payments Work

How Your Capital One Card May Help You Score Tickets to See Taylor Swift originally appeared on usnews.com