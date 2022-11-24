How to Shovel Snow

Snow shoveling isn’t fun — but it is important. Letting snow accumulate can keep you from work, school or other…

Snow shoveling isn’t fun — but it is important.

Letting snow accumulate can keep you from work, school or other activities, and it poses a safety hazard, too. It can even damage your home and lead to costly repairs if you’re not careful.

Do you live in a snow-prone area? If so, being proactive is key. Here’s how experts say you should prep for those winter storms and, once they hit, how to tackle them properly.

1. Know About Local Snow Plowing

Before you start to take on snow removal yourself, make sure you understand what your city and local municipality will handle for you. If you’re in a snow-prone area, there’s a chance snow removal is a service provided to all residents — at least on public roads.

Check with your municipality’s public works department to determine what’s offered in your area. In Ann Arbor, Michigan, for example, the city plows once snow accumulation reaches around one inch. In larger snowfalls, the city aims to plow all streets within 24 hours.

If you need an update as to when snow plows are coming through your area, many places offer snow plow tracking. See Chicago’s plow tracker tool for an example. You can even request on-demand service if roads are bad in your area.

2. Designate a Place to Move Your Car and Belongings

Before a snowstorm hits, you’ll want to move your belongings — cars, outdoor toys, potted plants, furniture and anything else — out of harm’s way, so have designated spots for these.

If you park your car on the street, you’ll want to move it to a garage or under an awning if possible. This will keep your car from getting snowed in, as well as ensure municipal snowplows can move through easily; many will only remove snow where there are no obstructions.

You should also remove any other items in your yard, on your balcony or in the driveway prior to snow — particularly ones that could get damaged or blow away in the wind.

“Luckily, patio furniture is designed to be outside and withstand outdoor conditions, but if you have a shed or barn, it’s best to store furniture and grills away for the winter,” says Joe Denning, facilities manager at White River State Park in Indianapolis. “This is especially important if you need to do snow removal in these areas, so you have a clear path.”

3. Stock Up on Supplies and Tools

Make sure you have plenty of supplies, too. For snow removal, the tools you’ll need will depend on the size of your lot and the areas you’ll need to clear.

“For large, open spaces, I’ve found the best tools to be a snowplow or a Bobcat with a blade or angle brush,” Denning says. “Obviously, small areas and home driveways and sidewalks don’t usually have that luxury. In these areas, I have found that snowblowers and shovels work best. A snowblower allows you to take a lot of the strain off of yourself, but sometimes, you just can’t beat a sturdy shovel.”

Generally speaking, for residential snow removal, you’ll want the following:

— A snowblower.

— A push broom.

— An ice scraper.

— Rock salt.

— A salt spreader.

— Ice creepers for your shoes.

— Nonslip winter boots.

— A good snow shovel.

When choosing a shovel, don’t get one too big. While these can be tempting, they’re not always the most effective at removing snow — nor are they good for your health.

“If you’re going to do it with a shovel, make sure it’s a small enough shovel that you can handle it safely,” says Chad Chapman, owner of Timber Snow Removal in Brookfield, Wisconsin. “Too often, people think they’ll save time shoveling by having an extra-wide shovel, but that actually slows you down since it adds so much weight. Plus when you’re using such a large shovel, it gets tiring faster and you put yourself at greater risk of injury.”

4. Check and Fuel Up Your Equipment

When you know a storm is imminent, check that all your equipment’s in working order (especially if it’s been a full year since you’ve used it), and fuel up any tools that need it.

“Be proactive with snow,” Denning says. “It’s essential that you get out and make sure all of your equipment runs, is full of fuel and ready to go well before the storm hits.”

If you have new tools, take time to try them out. See how they run and what settings they have. This will help you make the best use of your time once the snow arrives.

“Before you use your snowblower, make sure it’s fully charged or has the proper amount of fuel,” says Mallory Micetich, home care expert at home improvement network and information company Angi. “If this is your first time using the snowblower, test the different speeds to find out what speed is right for you.”

5. Prep the Yard and Sidewalks

Once you prep your equipment, take time to prep the yard. Remove any remaining items that could be damaged or take flight, and be sure to mark areas you don’t want to hit with your snowplow or shovel when the time comes.

“I recommend marking driveway lights or sprinkler systems that could be damaged from snow removal with bright orange construction flags,” says David Steckel, home expert at Thumbtack.

As a preventative measure, Tom Monson, who owns Monson Lawn & Landscaping in St. Paul, Minnesota, recommends laying salt before a big snow rolls in — at least in areas you’ll need access to post-storm.

“Put down salt or other de-icing products before it snows instead of after,” Monson says. “It’s easy to get down and works even more effectively.”

6. Know the Type of Snow and Get Started

When the snow starts to fall, take time to assess the type of snow you’re seeing. Is it light and fluffy or hard, wet and packed down? This should influence your approach to removing it.

“The effectiveness of a tool really depends on the snow conditions,” Denning says. “For wet snow, be sure to use a shovel or snowblower for the best results. For a dry, powdery snow, I’ve found that a snowblower and push broom works best.”

Once you determine the best approach, get out there and start shoveling.

“My number one tip for handling snow shoveling is don’t wait too long,” Monson says. “The longer you wait, the worse it gets.”

Experts recommend doing a middle-of-the-snowfall shovel, as it will alleviate much of the work later on. Fresh snow is also easier to remove than packed-in snow (not to mention less dangerous).

“Get it done before it freezes or starts to melt,” Steckel says. “Clear as much as you can when the snow is fresh. The little hills that build up from snow removal and your footprints can all harden and freeze later, creating slipping hazards.”

Finally, don’t forget your roof. While you might need it clear to get to and from work, clearing snow buildup from your roof can prevent leaks and costly damage. Micetich recommends using a roof rake to pull snow down from the roof occasionally and prevent buildup.

7. Take Care of Yourself

Shoveling snow is hard work, so don’t push yourself.

“Make sure to take care of your body,” Monson says. “Start slow, maybe stretch a little beforehand and make sure you’re lifting with your legs and not your back. The only thing worse than having to shovel snow is throwing out your back while shoveling said snow.”

And if you do injure yourself — or just don’t want to risk it — consider calling in a pro for help.

As Steckel puts it, hiring a pro will often “cost a lot less than the medical bills a serious injury could cost.”

