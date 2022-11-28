How to Care for Your Yard and Garden in Winter

Winter can bring its own unique challenges, but as far as the landscaping goes, you’re pretty much done, right? Unfortunately,…

Winter can bring its own unique challenges, but as far as the landscaping goes, you’re pretty much done, right? Unfortunately, depending on where you live, plant care is a year-round business. But that doesn’t mean winter lawn and garden care has to be difficult or dramatic.

The Hazards of Winter

Most people imagine that the worst damage from winter for plants comes from ice, but there are often bigger problems at play, including desiccation, which is the drying out of plant parts. Some areas of the country are very dry during winter along with having stiff winds, which sets plants up for serious issues.

“The biggest hazard to the landscape and gardens in the winter is the cold,” says Chris Kemp, arborist and plant health care specialist at Piscataqua Landscaping in Kittery, Maine. “A snowless winter with below normal temperatures and a strong wind could potentially desiccate plant buds and plant roots. However, the healthier a plant is going into the winter, the better its chances of being unscathed coming out of the winter and going into the spring.”

Another hazard that’s important to consider is just how much weight your plants can bear, if you live in a place that’s just the opposite of a dry, cold wasteland. Moisture in the winter sometimes comes at a heavy price.

“If you’re in a climate with heavy ice or snow accumulation, it can be helpful to be keenly aware of the plants that have weaker structures and can break off under heavy snow or ice accumulations,” says Brendon Willis, founder and CEO at Willis Lawn Services in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

How Can You Protect Plants This Winter?

There are a few things you can do to help your plants come out of the winter at their best. Along with watching for pest problems that may weaken plants if left unchecked, many, but not all, areas in the United States can benefit from occasional winter watering.

“Super dry soil will develop cracks which allows the frigid dry air to have direct access to the roots of your plants,” says Willis. “Plus, a dry lawn and landscape means your home foundation is able to move and settle more freely. It’s always good to keep your soil moist. Typically you don’t need much water over the winter, but giving it a drink every few weeks is good practice.”

In the northernmost parts of the U.S., though, it may benefit you to be very careful to pay attention when you water.

“Turf will get damaged if there is frozen water on the blades of grass,” says Kemp. “When there is snow covering the lawn, this will protect it against the winter elements. If there is a snowless winter, your lawn could get damaged from the cold and wind.”

Other important tasks include applying 2 to 4 inches of your favorite organic mulch around all your landscaping plants. Not only will this help keep the soil warmer, it can help the soil retain moisture all winter long.

“Install some fresh mulch before winter to help insulate the roots of your perennials and shrubs that are closer to the surface,” says Willis. “If fall passed you by and you haven’t mulched yet, go ahead and add some mulch now. Insulating the ground will protect the roots and it’ll help retain moisture as well. It’s only too late after the last freeze. Even then, it’s still good to have some fresh mulch for the spring.”

If you have potted plants as part of your landscape, it’s also important to protect them from the bitter winter weather. Unlike plants that are in the ground, being in a pot presents some unique challenges.

“Potted plants are more susceptible to winter damage because they are elevated and not kept insulated by surrounding soil,” says Willis. “Just as bridges gather ice before roads because they are suspended, potted plants freeze and die before ground-planted plants. If a super hard freeze is expected, it can be good to move potted plants in from the elements if possible.”

Winter Landscape Care for Beginners

The care your particular landscape needs is going to be unique to the things that live there. Although you can certainly learn a lot from nursery managers, online resources and other plant experts, much of the success you’ll find will come from experimenting and finding exactly what works best for your life and your plants.

Don’t be scared to ask your neighbors what’s been working well for them is Willis’ top advice for homeowners, and it’s certainly a good way to help you get a better idea of what to expect for the season ahead. “Talk to your neighbors and friends about what they have had success with. But just remember, every home has its own microclimate. Every home and planting situation is unique.”

Part of that uniqueness comes down to the plants themselves. Even different cultivars of the same variety of plant can need different care. Once you know what you’re dealing with in your landscape or garden, the job becomes much simpler.

“The best advice for new homeowners regarding their landscape plants is to know what you have growing in your yard,” says Kemp. “Every plant has a personality which is helpful to know. Some plants are very hardy and are on autopilot once they are planted, and others need special treatment to help them survive the winter and to thrive throughout the year.”

