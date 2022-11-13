How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market

Markets rallied after recent inflation data showed a lower-than-anticipated 7.7% year-over-year increase for October, but investors remain skittish and liable…

Markets rallied after recent inflation data showed a lower-than-anticipated 7.7% year-over-year increase for October, but investors remain skittish and liable to go risk-off at a moment’s notice.

While the S&P 500 has since recovered slightly, it wasn’t too long ago that it was firmly in bear market territory, defined as a 20% or greater drawdown.

With many retail investors suffering their first real bear market after a decade of low interest rates and U.S. stock outperformance, some might be wondering: “How is the other half faring?” That is, what are millionaire investors doing?

While the average Reddit investor is likely nursing losses from pandemic-era growth stocks, large-cap tech stocks, meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, the average high-net-worth investor is likely sitting on smaller losses, or even outright gains in some cases.

How do they do it? By staying broadly diversified, using alternative investments and maintaining a long-term, strategic perspective. Here are some insights into the investing strategies of millionaires from experts who have experience with high-net-worth, or HNW, clients:

— Maintain a holistic total wealth perspective.

— Diversify your portfolio with alternatives.

— Have a long-term plan and stick to it.

Maintain a Holistic Total Wealth Perspective

Many investors become fixated on the declining value of their portfolio during a bear market. Coping with these unrealized losses can become extremely difficult, especially if your investments are seemingly hitting new 52-week lows every day.

A good maxim here is: “When in doubt, zoom out.” Investors should take a broader, holistic view of their overall wealth and consider assets outside of their portfolios. Often, this can help them realize that an unrealized loss in their investment portfolio is not the end of the world.

Anessa Custovic, chief investment officer at Cardinal Retirement Planning Inc., notes that “taking outside investments into account and looking at the total portfolio of the client is important for everyone, but I’d say especially so for HNW clients.”

The stock and bond markets aren’t the only way to create wealth. “Alternative investments can be so many things nowadays,” says Custovic. Physical collectibles like jewelry, wine and art are often coveted by HNW investors, and can be readily accessible to regular retail investors too.

“You can go online and purchase a share of well-known, prominent art that will only appreciate in value over time. Sports memorabilia is very profitable if you have the right memorabilia. These types of investments usually hold their value extremely well,” says Custovic.

Another investment that isn’t limited to HNW investors is property. While millionaires tend to have greater access to it, the average investor who is a homeowner can also realize benefits. Real estate returns aren’t always tied to the stock market, and this can provide diversification.

“Some HNW individuals will look to physical real estate either for future cash flow income or for the future payoff when sold,” says Custovic. Regular investors can emulate this with a home equity line of credit, by renting their property out, or via a sale when home prices go up.

Diversify Your Portfolio with Alternatives

Alternative investments are generally defined in terms of what they are not — anything other than stocks, bonds and cash. In terms of assets that can be held in a brokerage account, this includes funds that track precious metals, broad commodities and hedge-fund-like investments such as managed futures, market neutral and long/short equity.

The main benefit of alternative assets is their ability to deliver a low correlation with stocks and bonds. When stocks and bonds fell in tandem during 2022, alternative investments like commodities and managed futures rallied, providing investors with diversification benefits.

While passive index investors might shun higher-priced alternative investments, their strategy primarily involves matching the market’s returns, which means accepting losses during bear markets. In contrast, most HNW investors aim for positive “absolute returns” not corresponding to a benchmark to preserve and grow wealth more steadily.

Because HNW investors typically have large, seven-figure-or-higher portfolios, high volatility can mean massive intraday swings in value of up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Using alternative investments here can help reduce market risk and unwanted fluctuations.

“We’ve allocated our HNW client’s portfolios to REITs, commodities and master limited partnerships this year,” says Austin Delery, certified financial planner and partner at The Olivier Group LLC. “These alternative assets have provided some volatility relief,” he says.

Have a Long-Term Plan and Stick to it

One perennially good investment behavior exhibited by most millionaire HNW investors is “staying the course.” Unlike retail investors, millionaires are less likely to try and time the market, chase hot asset classes or panic-sell during bear markets.

“Many of our HNW clients have seen bear markets with us before, such as the financial crisis of 2008,” says Delery. “Our role is to keep them invested. Part of this is providing ample communication and emphasizing that we’ve seen down markets before and there will be an eventual recovery,” he says.

Darin Tuttle, chief investment officer at Tuttle Ventures, agrees, noting that when bear markets hit, “millionaires typically stick to what they know, rather than making significant changes to their investment strategies.” For retail investors with a diversified portfolio, this means continuing to invest during bear markets.

Robert Johnson, chartered financial analyst and finance professor at Creighton University, agrees: “For the vast majority of investors, millionaire or retail, the key to investing in bear markets is to do nothing differently than during bull markets. Successful investors have a plan and follow it whether the market is moving up, down or sideways.”

Retail investors can develop this mentality with the help of a financial advisor, or by abiding to a prewritten investment policy statement, or IPS. This is a document which outlines an investor’s objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon. Referring to an IPS during bear markets can serve as a rational reminder.

“In essence, an IPS sets out the ground rules of the investment process. It is the document that guides the investment plan and should not be changed as a result of market fluctuations. It only needs to be revised when your individual circumstance changes,” says Johnson. Millionaire investors plan ahead and stick to it, and it costs nothing for retail investors to do the same.

