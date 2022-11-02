How Does Affirmative Action Affect College Admissions?

Whether colleges and universities should consider race or ethnicity as part of the admissions process has been a widely debated…

Whether colleges and universities should consider race or ethnicity as part of the admissions process has been a widely debated topic in higher education for decades.

Now, the fate of race-conscious practices is in the hands of U.S. Supreme Court justices, who heard challenges to race-conscious admissions in two cases on Oct. 31: Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. And experts say the ruling — which is likely to overturn the longstanding civil rights remedy — could have far-reaching implications for diversity on college campuses and in the workforce pipeline.

The six conservative Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about race-conscious admissions policies during legal arguments that lasted more than five hours, asking questions about each university’s timeline for ending them. These questions were prompted by former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s statement in the 2003 Grutter v. Bollinger case ruling involving the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor Law School: “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.”

Liberal justices defended the practice. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, for instance — who participated in questioning but recused herself from voting in the Harvard case because of connections to the university — argued that prohibiting the consideration of race risks violating students’ rights under the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment.

Michael Young, president emeritus and professor of law and public policy at Texas A&M University, says if the Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in these two cases, the effects could go beyond higher education.

“You look at affirmative action in so many hiring programs, government programs, police departments, fire departments, things like that, that’s been litigated extensively,” he says. “This will put that all in jeopardy, I suspect.”

What Is Affirmative Action?

In a higher education context, affirmative action — which stemmed from the civil rights movement in the 1960s — is the practice of considering student background characteristics such as race as a factor in deciding whether to admit an applicant.

Schools that engage in affirmative action are more often selective colleges and recognize there is unequal access to education opportunities in the U.S., says Katharine Meyer, a fellow in the governance studies program for the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution.

[Read: Diversity in College and Why It Matters.]

“Students’ exposure to high-quality schools and the kind of preparation necessary to gain admission is unequally distributed across ZIP codes,” she says. “So affirmative action is one way to contextualize the opportunities that a student had during their K-12 experience and the disadvantages in access to high-quality teachers and high-quality advisers that they may have had during high school.”

How Affirmative Action Affects College Admissions

The use of racial quotas, in which colleges reserve a designated number of spots for students based on their race and admit them exclusively on that basis, was ruled unconstitutional in the 1978 Supreme Court case Regents of the University of California v. Bakke. The court determined that such practices violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The high court has since consistently ruled that race may be considered along with other factors in the admissions process based on a “compelling interest” — the educational benefits of fostering a diverse student body on college campuses. College admissions officers say they review applications through a holistic process, also paying attention to academic records, high school course rigor, extracurricular activities, essays and letters of recommendation.

“Particularly at these very selective colleges, like UNC and Harvard, among the pool of highly accomplished young people, (race) can be something that kind of tips someone into the admit pile,” says Natasha Warikoo, Lenore Stern Professor in the Humanities and Social Sciences in the Department of Sociology at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

There’s some public skepticism of these policies, however. In a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, 73% of American adults said colleges should not consider race or ethnicity as part of a college’s admissions decisions. Three years later, American public opinion on the topic is nearly unchanged, with 74% of adults saying race should not be considered, according to a 2022 Pew survey.

Some critics argue that race-conscious admissions amounts to racial discrimination, harming white and Asian American students.

[READ: Diversity Questions for Colleges: What to Ask.]

“We have anti-discrimination laws and the 14th Amendment that’s then being used to say, ‘Well, this is discrimination toward whites and then, in the Harvard case, toward Asian Americans,'” says Warikoo.

“Because race is a suspect class in the eyes of the law,” she adds, “you have to show that there’s a compelling reason to consider race and there’s no other way to achieve that goal besides considering race. So they would argue that there’s no justification for considering race in college admissions.”

Where Is Affirmative Action Banned?

Affirmative action is currently banned at public colleges and universities in about nine states. California, for instance, voted to ban affirmative action more than 25 years ago.

In an attempt to ensure diversity on campus, some colleges, in lieu of affirmative action, choose to automatically admit a certain percentage — often the top 10% — of a high school’s graduating class.

“I think these policies do increase the racial and socioeconomic diversity of particularly the flagship institutions in a state,” Meyer says. “But when comparing them against the decline in socioeconomic and racial diversity that happens after affirmative action is banned in a state, they aren’t able to overcome the loss in diversity from banning affirmative action.”

Experts say colleges can also enroll a more racially diverse student body by increasing outreach in communities of color as well as reevaluating heavy athletic recruitment and legacy admissions policies.

Race-Conscious Admissions Cases

The Supreme Court has heard several race-conscious admissions cases since Bakke, the most recent involving Harvard University in Massachusetts and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Both of these cases are spearheaded by Edward Blum of Maine, an activist who opposes the consideration of race and ethnicity in the U.S. and who helped bring a similar challenge to the Supreme Court in 2016, Fisher v. University of Texas, which was unsuccessful.

[Read: Consider Faculty Diversity When Applying to College.]

Decisions in the two cases currently before the court are not expected until 2023, but experts say they could go one of several ways, including banning race-conscious college admissions altogether.

In explaining what a full ban would mean, observers point to negative effects on campus representation in states that prohibit affirmative action. For instance, a 2020 study examined 19 public universities in the states that had affirmative action bans starting around the mid-1990s. It found that the number of Black, Hispanic and Native American students enrolled at the nine surveyed flagship universities was 11.2 percentage points less than the share of high school graduates from these demographic groups in the states where the schools are located. This gap rose to13.9 percentage points immediately after the ban and, by 2015, to 14.3 percentage points.

A Supreme Court decision against Harvard and UNC will be “pretty devastating in terms of higher education,” Warikoo says. “I think we will start to see a decline in representation at a lot of different levels as a result.”

Another outcome, Warikoo says, could be the narrowing of affirmative action in which justices “say, ‘You have to really be able to show that you’ve tried every other race-neutral alternative.’ When you have a suspect class, you have to show that your policy is narrowly tailored, that there’s no other way you could address this issue besides looking at race. So colleges may be forced to show their data.”

In yet another scenario, race-conscious admissions may not be struck down right away. The current court could stand by O’Connor’s position and uphold the 25-year time frame, Young says, meaning race-conscious admissions would end in 2028.

“The theory is essentially that if we do it long enough, somehow it overcomes whatever disadvantages those racial groups might have had,” Young says. “I think what’s empirically so silly about that is those problems, if they are identified as social service support and resource support for schools and so forth in communities that are overwhelmingly minority communities, haven’t gotten any better.”

Race-conscious admissions tends to lead to more diverse college campuses, and research shows that diversity benefits all students. A 2019 study by the American Council on Education found that racial and ethnic diversity in education and the workforce leads to greater productivity, innovation and cultural competency.

“Any time you are exposed to people who come at the world from a very different perspective than you come at the world, it informs you, it educates you and it enlightens you,” Young says.

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

Supreme Court to Revisit Race-Based College Admissions

What Colleges Look for: 6 Ways to Stand Out

6 Common Reasons Why College Applications Get Rejected

How Does Affirmative Action Affect College Admissions? originally appeared on usnews.com