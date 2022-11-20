How 11th Graders Can Prep for College Over Winter Break

For high schoolers, holiday breaks can be a time to binge watch Netflix, shop holiday sales and celebrate with family…

For high schoolers, holiday breaks can be a time to binge watch Netflix, shop holiday sales and celebrate with family and friends. But experts say there are plenty of other ways high school juniors can make good use of their holiday break.

In 11th grade, students are typically juggling coursework, extracurriculars and college preparation as well as trying to maintain a happy and active social life. Holiday breaks can be a good time to recharge and refocus.

“Your junior year is typically a very rigorous year for academic coursework,” says Christy M. Pratt, director of undergraduate admissions at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. When the holidays arrive, “you are probably a little tired from a very busy fall semester.”

Here are a few ways high school juniors can spend their winter break:

— Research colleges to begin building your college list.

— Research majors and careers.

— Find a cause you care about and volunteer.

— Focus on your physical and mental health.

— Start making travel plans.

Research Colleges to Begin Building Your College List

Colleges typically close for Christmas and New Year’s Day, but their websites and social media are open 24/7 and should be a student’s first stop, experts say.

If you haven’t yet started a list of colleges that interest you, “now is a great time to do so and go to their websites,” Pratt says.

She recommends looking at the admissions pages, academic offerings, admissions plans and requirements. The YouTube and social media pages of universities are also good to check out, and can answer questions from prospective students, she says. And students should make sure to fill out the online inquiry form and get on the mailing lists for all colleges of interest.

“Cast a wide net when making your initial college list,” says Mary Kreta, vice president of enrollment management and strategic initiatives at the University of Montana. “Your college choice will help shape the person you become, so don’t limit yourself. Think about what excites you and where you want to be.”

Research Majors and Careers

Figuring out what to do “when I grow up” is often the toughest decision. But there are ways to narrow down a college major and potential career path.

“Use your free time during the break to shadow a professional in your career path of interest. You can also search online for summer internship opportunities, which often have deadlines in January,” says Jennifer Craig, interim associate head of school at Mercersburg Academy, a private high school in Pennsylvania.

She suggests students look at role models or public experts they admire to find out how they got to where they are.

“Another way to think about a career is to think about the problem you want to solve and the ways you can do that,” Kreta says. “If you’re passionate about the environment, do you want to look at the problem through scientific field work, policy, advocacy or another avenue?”

Find a Cause You Care About and Volunteer

Schools like to see well-rounded students, and that includes seeing what students are passionate about, experts say.

“We know that success in education and careers comes along with having a sense of meaning,” Craig says. “Devoting your time to a cause or issue can be a great learning experience and it can also open up the broader world to you and help you understand what you have to contribute to it.”

Examples of volunteer opportunities include helping out at a local soup kitchen or taking toys and treats to a local animal shelter. Pratt says it’s important to find something that speaks to your heart and helps others in times of need.

“Colleges want a student community of caring individuals who want to not only give back but be part of something bigger than themselves that benefits the community. The time off in December is a great time to help in your local community,” Pratt says.

Focus on Your Physical and Mental Health

The pandemic took a toll on the physical and mental health of many teens, so it’s extra important to use this time to rest and recharge.

Figuring out how to manage your health is a key life skill, says Kreta. Whether in high school, college or beyond, “learning now how to nurture and support yourself physically and mentally will pay dividends as you face the inevitable challenges,” she says.

Focusing on your physical and mental health also means improving your habits and lifestyle.

“Our brain health improves with better sleep, better eating, avoiding drugs and alcohol and getting regular exercise,” Craig says. “Building a foundation for healthy habits now will make it that much easier for you when you’re living on your own.”

Start Making Travel Plans

Travel can broaden a student’s perspective and inspire new adventures along the way.

“In this current day and age traveling abroad can be complicated, and I would say it’s equally as important and rewarding to travel domestically, especially to different regions of the country which can feel quite different from where you live and bring a different perspective,” Craig says.

The holidays can also be a perfect time to make that trip out to a nearby college campus that you’re considering, or to plan a trip for the spring or summer to more far-flung schools.

“Most colleges will have their visit calendars ready for prospective students to sign up for through early May by this time,” Pratt says. “You can sign up online now for those dates that you think you might be able to make a trip.”

