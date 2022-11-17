Grains mostly lower,livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 10.75 cents at $8.0675 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.25 cents at $6.6750 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. lost 10.75 cents at $8.0675 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.25 cents at $6.6750 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 1 cent at $3.9450 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 12.25 cents at $14.17 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .95 cent at $1.5275 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $1.7585 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .60 cent at $.8497 a pound.

