Grains mostly higher,livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was off 3.50 cents at $8.0325 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .25 cent at $6.675 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 1.75 cents at $3.9625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 11.25 cents at $14.2825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .32 cent at $1.5370 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .80 cent at $1.8077 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .75 cent at $.8422 a pound.

