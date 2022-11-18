RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Grains mostly higher,livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 3:59 PM

Wheat for Dec. was off 3.50 cents at $8.0325 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .25 cent at $6.675 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 1.75 cents at $3.9625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 11.25 cents at $14.2825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .32 cent at $1.5370 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .80 cent at $1.8077 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .75 cent at $.8422 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

