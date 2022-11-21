Grains mixed,livestock mixed

Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 3:31 PM

Wheat for Dec. was off 4 cents at $7.9925 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 8.25 cents at $6.5950 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 2.50 cents at $3.9875 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 8.50 cents at $14.3675 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.5355 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.85 cents at $1.8262 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .42 cent at $.8380 a pound.

