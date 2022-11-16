Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 11:03 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 11.75 cents at $8.1275 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 9.25 cents at $6.6450 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 1 cent at $3.9825 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 9 cents at 14.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .08 cent at $1.5145 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .77 cent at $1.7545 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .28 cent at $.8527 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

