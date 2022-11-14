Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was up 4.75 cents at $8.1850 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at $6.5725 a…

Wheat for Dec. was up 4.75 cents at $8.1850 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at $6.5725 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 7.25 cents at $3.9425 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 13.75 cents at $14.4175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.5157 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.7695 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .52 cent at $.8487 a pound.

