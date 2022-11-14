ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. was up 4.75 cents at $8.1850 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at $6.5725 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 7.25 cents at $3.9425 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 13.75 cents at $14.4175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.5157 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.7695 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .52 cent at $.8487 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up