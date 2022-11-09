ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Grains mixed, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 3:35 PM

Wheat for Dec. lost 21.75 cents at $8.0650 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3 cents at $6.6450 a bushel, Dec. oats was off .25 cent at $3.8050 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 15.75 cents at $14.5775 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was down 1.48 cents at $1.5157 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle dropped .55 cent at $1.7772 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell .30 cent at $.8527 a pound.

