Grains mixed, Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 33.75 cents at $8.1350 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 10.50 cents at $6.6150 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 6.75 cents at $3.78 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 4.75 cents at 14.4475 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost .50 cent at $1.5232 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .58 cent at $1.7767 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .72 cent at $.8555 a pound.

