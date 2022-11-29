Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, livestock higher

Grains mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. was up 1 cent at $7.5775 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 3 cents at $6.6575 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 4.50 cents at $3.92 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 2.25 cents at $14.5950 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.5267 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.13 cents at $1.78 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs advanced .47 cent at $.8107 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up