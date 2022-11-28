Grains mixed, Livestock lower

d CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

d

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 41.50 cents at $7.5250 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 3.75 cents at $6.6450 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 6.25 cents at $3.87 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 11 cents at 14.4425 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down .50 cent at $1.5270 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.12 cents at $1.7790 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off 1.85 cents at $.8227 a pound.

