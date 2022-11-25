Grains mixed, livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. was off 18 cents at $7.7550 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4.75 cents at $6.68 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. was off 18 cents at $7.7550 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4.75 cents at $6.68 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 4.50 cents at $3.9025 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained .25 cent at $14.3625 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was down .28 cent at $1.5307 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .95 cent at $1.7830 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .18 cent at $.8377 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.