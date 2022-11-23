Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Grains mixed, livestock lower

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 3:33 PM

Wheat for Dec. was up 2 cents at $7.9350 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 6.50 cents at $6.6325 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 5 cents at $3.9475 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6.25 cents at $14.36 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was down .45 cent at $1.5335 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 2.42 cents at $1.7925 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .30 cent at $.8395 a pound.

