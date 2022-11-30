Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. was up 13.75 cents at $7.7150 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 3.75 cents at $6.62 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. was up 13.75 cents at $7.7150 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 3.75 cents at $6.62 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.9350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 10 cents at $14.6950 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.5307 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.47 cents at $1.8047 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs advanced 1.83 cents at $.8290 a pound.

