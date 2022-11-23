Grains lower, Livestock mixed

d CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 13.75 cents at $7.84 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3.25 cents at $6.5775 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 9.25 cents at $3.92 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 14.75 cents at 14.2650 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 1.28 cents at $1.5465 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .30 cent at $1.8162 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .3- cent at $.8462 a pound.

