Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was off 7.75 cents at $7.9150 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.75 cents at $6.5675 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 1 cent at $3.9975 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 7 cents at $14.2975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.5380 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .95 cent at $1.8167 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.8425 a pound.

