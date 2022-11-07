ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 11:51 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 15 cents at $8.54 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .75 cent at $6.80 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 2.50 cents at $3.8975 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 7.75 cents at 14.4450 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost .05 cent at $1.5217 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .80 cent at $1.7797 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained 1.77 cents at $.8472 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

