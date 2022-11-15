ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 3:35 PM

Wheat for Dec. gained 9.75 cents at $8.2825 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 9.50 cents at $6.6675 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3.75 cents at $3.98 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 16.75 cents at $14.5725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.5127 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 1.28 cents at $1.7567 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.8432 a pound.

