Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. gained 9.75 cents at $8.2825 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 9.50 cents at $6.6675 a bushel, Dec.…

Wheat for Dec. gained 9.75 cents at $8.2825 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 9.50 cents at $6.6675 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 3.75 cents at $3.98 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 16.75 cents at $14.5725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.5127 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 1.28 cents at $1.7567 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .45 cent at $.8432 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.