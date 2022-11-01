Grains higher, Livestock lower

WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 11:38 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 8.50 cents at $8.7375 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 5.25 cents at $6.8950 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 5.75 cents at $3.92 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 34 cents at 14.28 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 1.90 cents at $1.5202 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .60 cent at $1.7732 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .30 cent at $.8547 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

