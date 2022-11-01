Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. gained 20.25 cents at $9.0250 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 6.25 cents at $6.9775 a bushel,…

Wheat for Dec. gained 20.25 cents at $9.0250 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 6.25 cents at $6.9775 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 10.50 cents at $3.9950 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 28.75 cents at $14.07 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .52 cent at $1.5195 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .70 cent at $1.7692 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .28 cent at $.8520 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.