FAFSA Deadlines You Should Know

For students seeking federal financial aid to pay for college, the deadline to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is June 30 for each academic year. But to maximize their chances of receiving aid, prospective and current college students would ideally submit the FAFSA promptly after the application opens on Oct. 1 of the school year before the aid will be used.

This is often not the case, however. Experts say many students wait to submit the FAFSA until their state deadline or even later. The federal application remains open for 21 months, not closing until June 30, nearly two years after the application opened for a given award year.

In the 2023-2024 FAFSA cycle, for example, the application opened Oct. 1, 2022, and the last day for students to submit the form is June 30, 2024. This means that high school seniors who plan to start college in 2023 were able to begin filling out the FAFSA in October.

Students must submit the FAFSA to be eligible for federal financial aid like work-study, student loans and the Pell Grant, as well as a range of other college and state need-based aid. In addition to keeping the federal deadline in mind, they must juggle multiple independent FAFSA deadlines unique to their college and state. The difference between filing early, on time or late can amount to thousands of dollars in funding to pay for college.

Each state has its own grant and scholarship programs, usually for residents only, that often have deadlines much earlier than the federal deadline. State and institution deadlines can come as early as October, or in the early spring months of the following year.

But if a student misses an institution or state deadline, there is still hope for financial aid.

“Unless you missed the June 30th deadline for FAFSA, opportunities for limited aid (Pell Grants and federal loans) should still be there as long as the student remains enrolled at least half-time and meets all other requirements,” says Marty Somero, director of financial aid at the University of Northern Colorado. “A student should certainly check with their school on any exceptions to missed deadlines especially if there were true extenuating circumstances.”

Indiana, for example, allows students to appeal if they miss the state deadline due to death of an immediate family member, serious illness of the student or an immediate family member, pregnancy, birth of a child, active duty military service, or participation in a religious or public service volunteer program.

But note that some states offer funding on a first-come, first-served basis for the 2023-2024 school year, including Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

Limited funding and strictly enforced deadlines are just two of the reasons students should apply for financial aid well before the FAFSA deadline, experts say.

Blaine Blontz, founder and lead consultant of Financial Aid Coach, says students may maximize their aid by being aware of grant and scholarship deadlines and submitting the FAFSA early.

There are other advantages to filling out the form early, he adds.

“Something that I’ve seen with the families I work with is just the peace of mind that comes with meeting the deadlines,” he wrote in an email. “Do you need to complete financial aid forms the week of Oct. 1? No, that’s not necessary. Is it nice to have all of your requirements in before Thanksgiving, even if you are not considering early action or early decision? Absolutely.”

After a downward trend in FAFSA completion rates among high school seniors over the last two years, which experts attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, the trend may be reversing.

For instance, Auburn University in Alabama has seen an increase of around 2,200 students filling out the FAFSA as of Nov. 1 compared to the same time last year, says Scott Cameron, the school’s manager of campus and public engagement for student financial services.

He attributes the rise to recently passed state legislation that requires all high school students to fill out the FAFSA before graduation. Seven other states have similar requirements, according to the nonprofit National College Attainment Network.

Cameron expects an uptick in completion rates nationally, too, given the ongoing conversations around debt forgiveness.

“I also think that high schools are doing a much better job of making sure that students are aware that FAFSA is something that can help everybody. It’s not just for those who qualify for Pell Grants,” he says.

The U.S. Department of Education publishes a list of state deadlines for the FAFSA annually. Students should also check their college’s website to find deadlines for specific grants and scholarships, or contact their financial aid office if the submission deadline isn’t clearly stated.

FAFSA Deadlines You Should Know originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/07/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.