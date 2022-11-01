Easy Closet Upgrades for Better Home Organization

Maintaining a tidy closet can be a never-ending battle. You might think more storage space will solve everything, but without…

Maintaining a tidy closet can be a never-ending battle. You might think more storage space will solve everything, but without having some semblance of order, it can turn out to be an even bigger mess.

Closing the door on the chaos is one way to deal with it. But if you want to make the most of your home’s storage, you’ll need to figure out a way to organize your stuff so you can find whatever you need without a hassle.

Here’s what some home organization and interior design professionals have to say about streamlining your closet space.

[READ: Top Bedroom Remodeling Ideas]

1. Declutter First

Even if you don’t subscribe to organizing expert Marie Kondo’s philosophy of keeping only those things that “spark joy” in your life, decluttering is an important step in any home organization project. It’s the first thing that Juliana Meidl, owner of Serenity At Home, a home organizing business in Rochester, Michigan, does with her clients.

Meidl recommends purging anything from your closets that doesn’t fit or hasn’t been worn or used in at least a year. Still can’t part with it? Find another spot for it in your house.

“Those keepsake T-shirts and college sweatshirts you don’t want to get rid of but don’t wear anymore can be stored somewhere else,” she says. “They don’t need to be taking up prime space in your closet.”

2. Tailor the Closet to Your Storage Needs

It’s fine to get inspired by those videos on social media of organizing pros and uber-resourceful DIYers transforming closets and pantries into veritable masterpieces. But forcing someone else’s organizational methods on your own space probably won’t work.

“You want to tailor the space to your individual needs,” Meidl says. For some, this means more shelving; for others, it could be more hanging space for clothing. To determine the best format for your needs, take an inventory of your closet layout and the items you plan to store in it, then design the space accordingly.

“An ideal closet will look different for each person based on their situation,” Meidl says.

[READ:6 DIY Projects to Tackle in a Weekend]

3. Arrange Items by Type

No matter the size, a cluttered closet can feel cramped. But organizing clothing, accessories and other items by type can immediately make a difference.

“Solutions such as built-in shelves for shoes, separate hooks for elongated items like coats and scarves, floating shelves for decor, and even integrated hamper drawers can make optimizing even the smallest of closets that much easier,” says Brittany Farinas, CEO and creative director at Miami-based design studio House of One Interior Design.

4. Choose the Proper Clothing Hangers

Hangers are certainly useful, but using the wrong types can make for an overcrowded closet.

“When it comes to hangers, go for slim but sturdy versions,” says Brenda Scott, professional home organizer and owner of Tidy My Space in London, Ontario.

Scott recommends multileveled hangers if you have a lot of jeans or slacks, as they can hang several items in the space of one hanger. Don’t use thick wood hangers for anything but heavy coats, as they take up too much space on the rod, she says.

Tara Dennis, co-founder and director of Archie Bolden, a design studio in Atlanta, Georgia, says to look for thin, light hangers to conserve space. “Velvet hangers are great for making sure your clothes do not slip off and keep the space neat,” she says.

No matter which hanger you choose, Meidl says make sure they match. “It makes a huge difference not only in the overall look of the space, (but it’s also) a space saver,” she says. “Mismatched hangers take up a lot of space.”

5. Use Bins and Baskets to Keep Shelves Neat

A closet system with multiple shelves can be a great way to organize, but not if your shelves are overflowing.

“Baskets on shelves are a great option if you have no room for a dresser,” says Scott, noting that gathering small or like items in baskets saves you from messy shelves and cluttered closet floors.

Baskets and bins are also great for storing off-season items, Meidl says. Fill them with anything you’re not wearing or using that current season and banish them to top shelves until you need them again. Just don’t forget to label them, she advises.

6. Maximize the Entire Space

Meidl says the most effective closet systems use the entire space to store clothing, accessories and other items. She recommends adding double hanging rods, drawers and additional shelving for shoes and other items, like hats or jewelry. “It’s all about the items the client owns and wishes to keep in the closet,” she says.

Scott says to look above and below any hanging clothes in your closet — that is where the open space will likely be, she explains.

“If you have shoes piled on the floor of your closet, this is the place for a tiered shoe storage rack,” Scott says. “This not only makes it easier to clean the floor, but the shoes are kept in better condition because they aren’t being damaged from being piled on top of each other.”

7. Find Another Spot for Your Shoes

If a shoe rack won’t fit, it might be best to find a completely new spot to stow your footwear, says Ben Kuhl, founder and CEO of Shelf Expression, a custom shelving and cabinet company in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“When dealing with limited space, having shoes take up valuable real estate in your closet can really have a negative impact,” says Kuhl, noting this is especially true for seasonal footwear like boots. “Find another storage solution for your shoes in your home and leave your closet space for items you need on a more consistent basis.”

8. Add Lighting

Dark storage areas make it too easy to simply toss things in haphazardly — and good luck finding anything you need, too.

“The right lighting can dramatically impact the functionality of the space,” Farinas says. This is true for both expansive walk-in closets and smaller reach-in closets. Either way, she says that lighting “can transform the space and give way to an elevated and chic new look.” She recommends using recessed lighting and LED lighting for a modern, streamlined look.

Dennis also likes LED lights for a closet and recommends choosing ones with adhesive backing for a more customized lighting option. But a window might be even better.

“If you’re in the position of adding natural lighting through building out additional windows, that’s always a good route,” Dennis says.

[READ:Ways to Brighten Your Home]

Want to Attract Homebuyers? Organize Your Closets

If you’re looking to sell your home, a well-organized closet likely won’t start a bidding war among buyers. But it can still woo house hunters who crave storage space.

“Having an organized closet may not add $10,000 in value to your home when it’s time to sell, but it’ll give you the leg up on the competition when competing against other homes for an offer,” says Kuhl.

Meidl often works with real estate agents to help prepare clients’ homes for sale. Optimized storage is often top of mind.

“Potential buyers do not want to see a closet stuffed with items, as that is conveying to them there isn’t enough storage space in this home,” she says.

If staging a home can help buyers visualize living there, the same goes for storage space. So if you’re getting ready to sell your home, start decluttering and organizing those closets.

“Potential buyers want to see a closet they can imagine using,” Meidl says.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in 2022-2023

Should I Add Solar Power to My Home?

Ways to Prepare Your Lawn and Garden for Fall

Easy Closet Upgrades for Better Home Organization originally appeared on usnews.com