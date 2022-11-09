ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Latest News » Democrat Raphael Warnock advances…

Democrat Raphael Warnock advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up