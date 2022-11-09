WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock advances to runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
November 9, 2022, 2:23 PM
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.